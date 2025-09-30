Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express Bring West Coast Flavor to Oklahoma

Co-Branded Concept Makes its Sooner State Debut in Springer at Arbuckle Travel Center

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT Brands Inc., FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of its first co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express location in Oklahoma, located at the Arbuckle Travel Center in Springer, OK. The new location will offer Fatburger’s classic custom-built burgers, fries and hand-scooped milkshakes made with real ice cream, alongside a variety of chicken wings and tenders from Buffalo’s Express.

Recognized as a Hollywood-favorite, Fatburger is best known for its grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers, which can be customized with signature toppings including bacon, eggs, chili and onion rings. A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express menu includes delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a range of mouthwatering sauces.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the bold flavors of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express to Oklahoma for the first time,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Our co-branded locations have continued to perform well across the country, and we are confident that this new travel center location will provide travelers and locals alike with a crave-worthy dining experience unlike any other.”

To celebrate the restaurant opening, Fatburger will be doling out free Fat and Skinny Fries with any purchase on Sept. 30. The new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 11440 State Highway 53, Springer, TX inside the Arbuckle Travel Center. For more information on Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, visit www.fatburger.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

