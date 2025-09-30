Healthy Aging Summit Highlights Urgent Need for Safer Pain Management Among Older New Jerseyans

Atlantic City, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first-ever NJ Healthy Aging Summit, convened by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) in partnership with the New Jersey Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), was held in Atlantic City on Friday, September 26. The event brought together 500 older adults, caregivers, and healthcare and social service professionals to hear from nationally recognized experts about the risks associated with the misuse of opioid pain relievers by older adults. Presenters also shared information to raise awareness about effective, evidence-based methods that older adults can use to treat acute and chronic pain without opioids.

Recent state data show that between January and April 2025, adults aged 55 to 64 recorded the highest number of suspected overdose deaths in New Jersey, 87 fatalities, more than any other age group. Nationally, CDC figures reveal that drug-overdose deaths among adults 65 and older rose by 11.4 percent from 2022 to 2023, the sharpest increase of any age group.

“The statistics are sobering, but the response we saw at this summit was inspiring,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. “Older adults, families, and health professionals are eager for resources and alternatives. What emerged from this gathering is a clear message: prevention, education, and community-based solutions can and must be at the center of healthy aging.”

In addition to opioid safety, the summit also addressed the broader health challenges facing older adults. Falls are now the leading cause of injury-related deaths among seniors, with more than 41,000 Americans over age 65 dying from falls last year alone. To highlight the importance of movement in prevention, participants took part in interactive wellness breaks led by Shebah Carfagna, a 2025 AARP-sponsored athlete and founder of Panache Fitness. These sessions encouraged older adults to build strength, balance, and resilience, essential tools for healthy aging.

The event also featured keynote speaker Dr. Holly Geyer, physician lead of the Mayo Clinic’s Opioid Stewardship Program, who addressed the heightened risks of opioid use in older adults and highlighted evidence-based alternatives. Breakout sessions explored safe medication practices, holistic approaches to pain management, and resources offered through New Jersey’s Division of Aging Services and local prevention networks.

Other featured speakers included Donna M. Lisi, an award-winning board-certified geriatric pharmacist; Sarah Vi Cerreto, a holistic nurse with Hackensack University Medical Center; Kristina Zuck, a board-certified acupuncturist and vice president of the New Jersey Acupuncture Society; Mansi Bhatnagar, RPh., a regional pharmaceutical consultant with the New Jersey Division of Aging Services; Samantha Harries, operations manager forNew Jersey Prevention Network; and Daniel McBride, a teaching artist with Life Center Stage.

Veteran health reporter Robin Stoloff served as Master of Ceremonies. Breakfast was sponsored by Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

A second summit is planned for 2026. For more information and resources on safe aging and opioid alternatives, visit NJHealthyAging.org.

