Upcoming Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Webinar to Reflect on a Year of Challenges and Progress in the Fight Against Addiction

Millburn, NJ, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final webinar in the 2025 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series will offer a reflection on the state’s ongoing response to the opioid epidemic in a session titled “Reexamining the Opioid Crisis: A Year in Review.” The event will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 4, and is presented by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ), the Office of Alternative and Community Responses (OACR), and the Opioid Education Foundation of America (OEFA).

The session will feature Captain Jason Piotrowski, Executive Officer of the Forensic and Technical Services Section of the New Jersey State Police, who will share key developments, data trends, and lessons learned in 2025. His insights will offer a comprehensive overview of New Jersey's approach to addressing addiction this year and identify the gaps and opportunities that lie ahead.

“This webinar offers a much-needed moment to take stock of what we’ve accomplished and where we still need to go,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “From law enforcement to prevention and treatment, understanding the full scope of this year’s efforts is critical as we plan for a stronger and more unified response in 2026.”

The Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series has reached over 10,000 participants annually, providing continuing education to professionals in healthcare, behavioral health, emergency services, and community leadership. Since its launch in 2020, the series has featured national and state-level experts who bring a multidisciplinary perspective to combating opioid misuse.

The initiative is part of the broader Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day campaign, held statewide on October 6, which brings together communities and prescribers to raise awareness about the risks of opioid misuse. In 2024 alone, New Jersey saw 1,813 suspected overdose deaths, underscoring the need for sustained, inclusive outreach and education.

To register for the webinar and learn more, visit: knockoutday.drugfreenj.org

###

Best known for its statewide anti-drug advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.