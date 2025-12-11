Sharp Rise in Senior Overdose Deaths Drives Launch of New Healthy Aging Video Program

Millburn, NJ, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 9,000 percent rise since 2015 in overdose deaths involving fentanyl among adults over 65 is prompting a statewide effort to provide older adults with the information they need to age safely. An educational video, which is part of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) Healthy Aging campaign, will empower older New Jersey residents with clear, accessible guidance on opioid risks and safer pain-management strategies.

Developed by PDFNJ and the New Jersey Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), with support from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the video addresses the growing vulnerabilities facing older adults. Many of them manage multiple prescriptions, chronic pain, and slower drug metabolism, all of which increase the likelihood of opioid misuse or dangerous interactions. New Jersey data reflect this national crisis: between January and November 2025, 365 adults aged 55 and older experienced suspected overdose deaths, representing the highest number of fatalities of any age group statewide.

The video features expert commentary and guidance drawn from the first-ever New Jersey Healthy Aging Summit held earlier this year. The summit addressed the broader health landscape shaping older adults’ well-being. Falls remain the leading cause of injury-related deaths among Americans over 65, claiming more than 41,000 lives last year. Recent research indicates that opioids and other medications can increase fall risks for older adults.

“With overdose deaths among older adults increasing at a staggering rate, we must put clear, practical information directly into the hands of the people who need it most,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “This program empowers older adults to understand their risks and take control of their health.”

The Healthy Aging video continues PDFNJ’s broader message on healthy aging and builds momentum toward the upcoming 2026 Healthy Aging Campaign.

Communities across New Jersey can take immediate steps to share this resource. Senior centers, libraries, faith-based groups, municipal agencies, healthcare providers, and nonprofits can screen the videos at local gatherings, incorporate them into workshops and presentations, add them to newsletters and websites, and use them to spark essential conversations with older residents and families. Each shared viewing increases the reach of this critical information and helps safeguard older adults throughout the state.

The video is now available at NJHealthyAging.org.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.