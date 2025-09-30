AI/R’s WEBJUMP Speeds Adobe AEM Migrations Using GenAI Smart Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R, the AI Revolution Company, announces that its subsidiary WEBJUMP has integrated AI/R’s proprietary Generative AI platform, Smart Engineering, into its migration processes for Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) as a Cloud Service. This innovation is designed to seamlessly migrate and modernize applications from legacy environments, ensuring a smooth and efficient transition that maximizes performance and adaptability, reinforcing AI/R’s commitment to delivering intelligent, scalable solutions that maximize performance and business value for enterprise clients undergoing digital transformation.

By embracing Gen AI to transition from outdated environments, the Smart Engineering platform leverages AI to analyze legacy code, map dependencies, and recommend cloud-optimized improvements, an approach that significantly accelerates migrations while reducing risk.

Migrating to AEM as a Cloud Service brings significant benefits, including automated scalability, continuous updates, and reduced operational overhead. With WEBJUMP’s deep expertise and AI-powered tools, organizations can forecast scalability needs, automate update cycles, and optimize resource usage, resulting in greater operational efficiency and lower costs.

“With our solution, clients don’t just move to the cloud—they unlock continuous innovation. By leveraging AEM as a Cloud Service’s AI capabilities, they can streamline workflows, personalize experiences, and enhance decision-making—all while preparing for a digital-first future,” says Alisson Aguiar, CTO of WEBJUMP.

To ensure seamless transitions, WEBJUMP uses AI-enabled frameworks that monitor migration progress in real time, identify potential bottlenecks, and proactively recommend corrective actions—delivering a smooth, successful, and value-driven migration experience.

About WEBJUMP

WEBJUMP, a member of AI/R, the AI Revolution Company, is a premier consultancy specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud solutions for global enterprises. As an Adobe Platinum Solution Partner, Webjump combines deep technical expertise with agile, high-touch service to help organizations fully realize the value of their digital investments. Our highly specialized teams deliver tailored strategies across commerce, content, asset management, personalization, analytics, and customer journeys—empowering industry leaders to accelerate growth, streamline operations, and create standout digital experiences worldwide.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

Contact: Milena Buarque Lopes Bandeira -- milena.bandeira@aircompany.ai