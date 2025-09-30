Eightfold AI Harnesses the Power of Humans with Salesforce in the Era of Agentic AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI announced an expansion of its relationship with Salesforce. Through this agreement, organizations will have access to talent intelligence solutions on Agentforce, an AI skills-powered Salesforce enhanced community, and improved agent-to-agent communication – with Eightfold being one of the early partners to offer a Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server that will be on AgentExchange.

Why This Matters, Now

The World Economic Forum 2025 Future of Jobs Report found that 59% of the world’s workers need to be reskilled by 2030. Organizations will be challenged to realize the massive benefits of enterprise agentic AI, while ensuring their workforce keeps pace. As Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff states , “humans must remain at the heart of the AI story.” Organizations need to be equipped with both enterprise agentic AI capabilities and talent and workforce intelligence tools.

"We’re in the midst of the biggest workplace transformation of our lifetime, and putting humans at the center of the digital labor revolution is the only way to drive real impact and innovation,” said Ruth Hickin, VP, Workforce Innovation, Salesforce. "We are helping our customers leverage AI for talent intelligence by making Eightfold available to the entire Salesforce ecosystem.”

Walking the Talk: Maximizing the Value of a Hybrid Workforce

Last year, Salesforce launched Career Connect , a new internal platform to help employees gain new experiences and upskill, encourage internal mobility, and retain top talent. With AI-native capabilities from Eightfold Talent Management, Salesforce talent professionals can track skills trends across the organization, allowing them to invest in more targeted development opportunities and adjust towards a hybrid workforce of humans and agents.

“Salesforce leads by example and is showing the business community how humans and agents will work together successfully in the AI era,” said Ashutosh Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eightfold AI. “Just as we already expect exponential gains with AI agents, we should also expect exponential improvements in how we leverage the human workforce. This requires rethinking the technologies and business processes we have used in the past, and creating new opportunities based on what is possible now.”

KEY ELEMENTS OF THE EIGHTFOLD-SALESFORCE RELATIONSHIP EXPANSION

Engage with Career Planning in the Flow of Work

Eightfold is bringing the success of Career Connect to the broader market, through the launch of the Eightfold Career Agent on Salesforce AgentExchange . Now, organizations can leverage Career Agent to access powerful talent insights, enabling employees to engage with their careers seamlessly within the flow of work across the Salesforce suite. The agent also empowers employees to own their careers by surfacing potential career paths, suggesting mentors, identifying open positions, and more.

Access an AI-enabled Salesforce Talent Marketplace

Eightfold AI-powered Salesforce community solutions will better connect the Salesforce community to opportunities based on their skills, interests, and potential. Users will be prompted to explore best-fit roles that align with their skills and career aspirations through a more transparent and AI-enabled job search.

Realize an Improved User experience and Standardized Infrastructure Through MCP

Eightfold is committed to driving streamlined communication and user experience for businesses. Enhanced agent-to-agent communications between the Eightfold platform and other enterprise software platforms will improve the ability of AI agents to securely access and act on relevant enterprise data through a standardized protocol, helping customers make more informed, dynamic workforce decisions.

Furthermore, the Salesforce ecosystem will have early access to Eightfold’s agentic product innovation – such as AI Interviewer Agent – helping organizations capitalize on their next-gen technology for its workforce, while continuing to prioritize the human at the center of the AI era.

