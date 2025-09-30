Radware® positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Web Application Firewall, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Web Application Firewall vendors

Radware's comprehensive Web Application Firewall solution has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact

QKS Group announced today that it has named Radware as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Web Application Firewall, 2025.

According to Lokesh Biswal, Analyst, QKS Group, "Radware WAF stands out with its AI-powered, multi-layered defense combining WAF, API protection, and bot management for real-time threat detection and automated mitigation. With flexible, out-of-path SecurePath® deployment across multi-cloud environments and robust SOC support, Radware delivers adaptive, unified application security for demanding enterprise environments.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. Additionally, it contains strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“Radware is proud to once again be recognized as a leader by QKS,” said Shira Sagiv, Vice President of portfolio marketing at Radware. “Our WAF offering emphasizes a security-centered approach and sets itself apart from other companies in the field by offering unified and flexible security solutions. It makes use of AI-based behavioral models and positive security strategies to find and limit risks such as harmful bots, API abuse, DDoS attacks at the application level, and new security threats that have not been seen before,” Sagiv continued.



About Radware:

Radware is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

