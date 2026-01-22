CSG Recognized as the Most Valuable Pioneer in QKS Group’s AI Maturity Matrix™ for Customer Journey Management, 2025

Pune, India, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a global research and advisory firm, has announced the release of its latest whitepaper, “Closed-Loop Journey Management.” The report introduces a first-of-its-kind AI maturity model tailored specifically for the Customer Journey Management landscape, spotlighting CSG as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) for 2025.

As enterprises accelerate their transition from automation to intelligence, QKS developed the QKS AI Maturity Curve, which offers a structured approach to assess whether Customer Journey Management platforms are truly AI-native or merely retrofitting capabilities to remain competitive. The model evaluates vendors across five dimensions, including AI vision and roadmap, execution maturity, embedded generative AI, governance and transparency, and integration.

“The rapid proliferation of ‘AI-powered’ claims in the Customer Journey Management (CJM) space has created a visible gap between marketing narrative and real operational impact,” said Tanuj Paulose, Analyst at QKS Group. “Many platforms reference AI in their roadmaps, but far fewer use it to drive true closed-loop journey management, sensing signals in real time, adapting journeys dynamically, and orchestrating actions across channels. The AI Maturity Matrix for CJM helps cut through that noise by grounding AI in tangible journey outcomes like reduced effort, lower churn, and smarter use of human and digital channels.”

The research positions CSG as the Most Valuable Pioneer with its Xponent platform, bringing journey analytics, real-time orchestration, profiling, and omnichannel communications into a single environment. Instead of treating AI as an add-on feature, CSG builds intelligence into each stage of the journey lifecycle, automatically detecting and alerting users to friction, selecting next-best experiences, executing and composing communications, and measuring impact through business KPIs, such as retention, call deflection, and revenue lift.

“CSG’s recognition as the Most Valuable Pioneer signals a turning point in Customer Journey Management,” said Tanuj Paulose, Analyst at QKS Group. “It marks the shift from static maps and isolated CX initiatives to an embedded intelligence layer that continuously governs end-to-end journeys. CSG Xponent is not simply using AI to tweak individual touchpoints, it is orchestrating outcomes in real time across billing, service, security, and retention, helping enterprises manage complexity with precision, control, and demonstrable impact. This positions the platform as a benchmark for the future of autonomous, closed-loop journey ecosystems.”

“AI represents one of the most significant technological advancements of our time, with the potential to entirely transform how people interact,” said Katie Costanzo, President, Customer Experience, CSG. “At the dawn of this new era, the ability to deliver AI value, at scale, is something worth celebrating. That’s why we don’t take this leadership position in QKS Group’s AI Maturity Matrix lightly. The future will be defined by agentic AI that is rooted in reality and in service of people. It should close the loop from insight to action so experiences feel effortless, relevant, and human.”

The whitepaper is designed to guide MarTech and CX Leaders, and technology buyers as they navigate their decision through vendor selection by aligning enterprise AI ambition with market capabilities.

Access the Report: To download the full whitepaper and explore the QKS AI Maturity Matrix, visit: Here

AI Maturity: The Revolution of Closed-Loop Journey Management

The QKS whitepaper reframes CJM transformation as a journey from static automation to dynamic, agentic process orchestration. The framework underscores the need for platforms to embed AI across the full CJM lifecycle, including identification, analysis, decision-making, orchestration, and continuous improvement.

Key AI capabilities evaluated in the report include:

AI-driven closed-loop journey orchestration

GenAI and Agentic AI support for journey operations

Data strategy with first-party inputs and consent management

Customer adoption through onboarding, metrics, and ROI gains

AI vision with leadership commitment, roadmap, and partnerships

