U.S. Coffee Market Size to Exceed USD 167.72 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. coffee market size stood at USD 108 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase from USD 112.86 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 167.72 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has been expanding in recent years, driven by the rise of cafes and coffee shop culture, particularly among millennials and Gen Z. The market is also witnessing growth due to the increasing adoption of coffee brewing methods at home by consumers.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5585

Key Highlights of the U.S. Coffee Market

By product, the roasted segment contributed the largest market share of 54% in 2024

By product, the ready-to-drink segment is predicted to grow at the remarkable CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By nature, the conventional segment registered the maximum market share of 86% in 2024.

By nature, the organic segment is expected to grow at the notable CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the B2B segment captured the maximum market share of 63% in 2024.

By distribution channel, the B2C segment is expected to grow at the notable CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.

High Demand for Various Coffee Beans is Beneficial in Attracting More Consumers Globally



The U.S. coffee market comprises the processing, production, and distribution of different types of coffee beans, pods, and capsules. These are available in Arabica, robusta, and various other forms. They are also available in various forms, including instant coffee, ready-to-drink coffee, and many others. The multiple health benefits of coffee, including its high antioxidant content, positive effects on liver, heart, brain, and skin health, as well as its potential to aid in weight loss, are expected to drive market growth in the foreseeable future. The growth of coffee shops and café culture is another major factor helpful for the growth of the U.S. coffee market. Europe and North America are the regions specializing in premium and organic coffees. Sustainable practices and technological developments that lower wastage and enhance the taste and aroma of coffee are another vital factor that helps attract more customers and drive market growth.

New Trends in the U.S. Coffee Market

Consumer awareness for sustainability has led coffee shops and cafes to provide eco-friendly packaging and lower the amount of waste, and adopt recycling to lower their carbon emission and contribute to the growth of the U.S. coffee market.

High demand for a perfect cup of coffee, driven by brewing precision, artisanal roasting, and the use of single-origin high-quality beans, further fuels the market's growth.

Growing demand for e-commerce platforms, driven by the availability of various products online and their easy at-home delivery, is another major factor contributing to the growth of the U.S. coffee market.



Recent Developments in the U.S. Coffee Market

In March 2025, The Coffee Board announced the launch of its premium GI-tagged single-serve coffee drip bags to enhance the pure coffee culture in domestic househprimary objective main aim of the brand is to make the coffee prep experience a hassle-free one for consumers.



(Source- https://www.thehindu.com)

View Full Market Intelligence@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/us-coffee-market

U.S. Coffee Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the U.S. Coffee Market?

Rising disposable income, shifting consumer preferences, and high demand for sustainable beverages are key growth drivers of the U.S. coffee market. Coffee offers numerous health benefits and is rich in antioxidants. It is also healthy for the liver, brain, weight loss, and skin. Hence, the market is expected to continue growing in the foreseeable future. The availability of various roast types and cold brew coffees is another key factor driving the market's growth. They can also be easily purchased from online stores and various e-commerce platforms, which further fuels the market's growth.

Challenge

Why are Supply Chain Issues Obstructing the Market’s Growth?

Different types of supply chain issues may obstruct the growth of the U.S. coffee market. Issues such as quality control problems, transparency issues, and multiple intermediaries hinder the market's growth. Various other factors, such as sustainability issues, labor cost concerns, and climatic challenges, may also disrupt the supply chain's efficiency, further hindering the market’s growth.

Opportunity

How Are Advanced Brewing Methods Helping the Growth of the Market?

Rising advancements in brewing technology present a significant opportunity for market growth in the foreseeable future. Technologies such as app-controlled espresso makers, smart coffee machines, and precision grinders for perfect grinding of coffee beans, as well as commercial spaces and at home, are some of the major growth opportunities. The rising automation in such machines also helps enhance the taste and aroma, while lowering wastage, further fueling the market's growth.

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5585

How big is the global coffee market?

The global coffee market size was valued at USD 245.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 256.53 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 384.53 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% throughout the forecast period. This growth is largely fueled by the rising consumer preference for cafes and coffee shops, driven by fast-paced, evolving lifestyles.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5845

U.S. Coffee Market Country Level Analysis

The U.S. coffee market is one of the largest and most dynamic globally, driven by a diverse consumer base with evolving tastes and preferences. Specialty coffee, including single-origin brews and artisanal blends, has seen substantial growth, particularly among younger consumers who prioritize quality and ethical sourcing. For instance, brands like Blue Bottle and Stumptown Coffee Roasters have expanded rapidly by catering to this demand, emphasizing freshness and direct trade practices. Additionally, the rise of convenience-driven products such as ready-to-drink (RTD) coffees and single-serve pods by companies like Starbucks and Keurig has further diversified the market, appealing to busy urban professionals seeking quick but premium coffee options.

Regionally, the U.S. coffee market exhibits distinct preferences reflecting local culture and lifestyle. The West Coast, especially cities like Seattle and Portland, is known for its strong specialty coffee culture, with a focus on sustainability and innovation. Meanwhile, the Northeast, particularly New York and Boston, blends a fast-paced coffee consumption style with a preference for traditional espresso and classic café experiences. The South tends to have a growing demand for iced and sweetened coffee beverages, influenced by warmer climates and regional tastes. This geographic diversity presents opportunities for brands to tailor their offerings regionally, leveraging local trends while expanding their footprint nationally.

U.S. Coffee Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 4.5% Market Size in 2025 USD 112.86 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 117.94 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 167.72 Billion



Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

U.S. Coffee Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

In 2024, the roasted coffee segment emerged as the dominant product type within the U.S. coffee market, accounting for a substantial 54% of total market share. This dominance can be attributed to the strong consumer preference for freshly roasted beans, particularly among traditional coffee drinkers and specialty café chains. The roasted coffee segment benefits from its ability to preserve rich flavor profiles and aromatic freshness, which appeals to both commercial buyers and home consumers. Additionally, the growing presence of artisanal and gourmet coffee brands offering single-origin and small-batch roasted beans has further reinforced the segment’s market leadership.

The ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee segment is anticipated to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This rapid growth is fueled by shifting consumer lifestyles and increasing demand for convenience-oriented beverages. RTD coffee appeals especially to younger demographics and urban professionals who seek quick energy boosts without sacrificing taste or quality. The rise in functional RTD coffee products, featuring added protein, vitamins, or adaptogens, is also helping to expand its appeal. Moreover, innovations in packaging, such as resealable bottles and sustainable materials, combined with expanded retail distribution in convenience stores and online platforms, are enhancing accessibility and fueling growth in this segment.

Nature Analysis

As of 2024, the conventional coffee segment held a commanding 86% share of the total U.S. coffee market, making it the largest segment by nature. This dominance is primarily due to the widespread cultivation and lower production cost of conventionally grown coffee beans. Conventional coffee is more readily available across mainstream retail channels and offers competitive pricing, making it the go-to choice for the mass market. Additionally, a large proportion of instant and commercial-grade roasted coffee falls under this category, contributing to its sheer volume. Despite rising awareness about sustainability, many consumers particularly in developing markets still prioritize cost-effectiveness over organic certification, thereby supporting the continued strength of the conventional segment.

The organic coffee segment is projected to witness robust growth, with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This trend is driven by rising health consciousness, increasing environmental awareness, and a global shift toward clean-label and sustainably sourced products. Consumers are increasingly willing to pay a premium for certified organic coffee, which is free from synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). In addition, many organic coffee brands emphasize fair-trade practices and traceable supply chains, aligning with consumers' ethical and sustainability values. Growth in this segment is particularly strong in North America, Western Europe, and parts of Asia-Pacific, where demand for natural and eco-friendly products is accelerating.

Distribution Channel Analysis

In terms of distribution, the business-to-business (B2B) segment dominated the U.S. coffee market in 2024, securing a 63% market share. This segment includes sales to cafes, restaurants, hotels, offices, and foodservice providers. The stronghold of B2B is largely due to the institutional consumption of coffee, where consistent demand from hospitality and workplace environments ensures steady volume sales. Furthermore, specialty coffee shops and café chains have been expanding rapidly, especially in urban centers across Asia-Pacific and Latin America, further boosting bulk procurement. The B2B segment is also characterized by long-term supplier relationships and customized offerings, such as private labeling and contract roasting, adding to its strategic importance within the value chain.

The business-to-consumer (B2C) segment is expected to experience extraordinary growth, with a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. This surge is driven by increasing direct-to-consumer sales via e-commerce platforms, subscription models, and specialty coffee websites. As more consumers brew coffee at home, especially post-pandemic, the demand for premium, small-batch, and customizable coffee products has grown exponentially. Moreover, digital marketing, influencer collaborations, and mobile app-based ordering have further fueled the rise of B2C channels. Innovative packaging, personalized offerings, and rapid delivery options are key factors attracting modern consumers and shifting the distribution landscape from institutional to individual-focused sales.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Food and Beverages Market: The global food and beverages market size is forecasted to reach from USD 8.71 trillion in 2025 to USD 14.72 trillion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Beverage Packaging Market: The global beverage packaging market size was valued at USD 165.28 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily from USD 173.71 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 271.80 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Vegan Food Market: The global vegan food market size is anticipated to grow from USD 22.38 billion in 2025 to USD 55.88 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Bakery Product Market: The global bakery product market size is rising from USD 507.46 billion in 2025 to USD 821.62 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Meal Kits Market: The global meal kits market size is projected to rise from USD 17.11 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 58.8 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Soft Drink Concentrates Market: The global soft drink concentrates market size is projected to expand from USD 40.06 billion in 2025 to USD 53.75 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Baking Ingredients Market: The global baking ingredients market size is projected to grow from USD 18 billion in 2025 to around USD 31.72 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Market: The global sauces, dressings and condiments market size is anticipated to grow from USD 183.55 billion in 2025 to USD 294.67 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Pet Food Market: The global pet food market size is expected to increase from USD 113.02 billion in 2025 to USD 167.97 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2025 to 2034.



Competitive Landscape of U.S. Coffee Market:

Company Name Headquarters Key Products / Offerings Market Position / Notes Starbucks U.S. Ready-to-drink beverages, whole bean coffee, ground coffee, single-serve pods, instant coffee Market leader in retail coffee & branded café experience Keurig Dr Pepper U.S. Single-serve K-Cups, ground coffee, ready-to-drink coffee beverages Leader in single-serve brewing systems and pods Dunkin' U.S. Packaged coffee, ground coffee, instant coffee, single-serve pods Strong presence in quick-service and retail coffee markets J.M. Smucker Company U.S. Folgers coffee, Dunkin' coffee, Café Bustelo, ground & instant coffee Major player through multiple well-known brands Nestlé Switzerland Nescafé, Starbucks-branded coffee products, Dolce Gusto capsules, instant coffee Strong in instant coffee and capsule markets Folgers U.S. Ground coffee, instant coffee, single-serve pods Iconic brand owned by J.M. Smucker, mass-market focus JDE Peet's Netherlands Peet’s Coffee, Jacobs, L’OR coffee pods, ground coffee Focus on premium and specialty coffee Kraft Heinz U.S. Maxwell House, Gevalia, ground and instant coffee Established brand portfolio, mid-market segment Luigi Lavazza Italy Lavazza coffee pods, espresso blends, ground coffee Premium Italian espresso and coffee brand with growing U.S. presence



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Roasted

Roast and Ground

Pods and Capsules

Whole Beans

Instant

Ready-to-Drink

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By Distribution Channel



B2B

Cafes

Hotels and Restaurants

Offices

Bakeries and Coffee Shops

Others



B2C

Grocery Stores/Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Online Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Others

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5585

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Web: https://www.towardsfnb.com/

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor | Food Beverage Strategies |

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium| Twitter

Discover More Market Trends and Insights from Towards FnB:

➡️Yogurt Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/yogurt-market

➡️Salt Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/salt-market

➡️Food Additives Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/food-additives-market

➡️Baking Ingredients Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/baking-ingredients-market

➡️Probiotic Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/probiotic-food-market

➡️Protein Bar Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/protein-bar-market

➡️Dairy Processing Equipment Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/dairy-processing-equipment-market

➡️Gluten-Free Bakery Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/gluten-free-bakery-market

➡️Europe Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/europe-nutraceuticals-market

➡️Organic Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/organic-food-market

➡️Canned Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/canned-food-market

➡️Dietary Supplements Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/dietary-supplements-market

➡️Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/non-alcoholic-beverages-market

➡️Frozen Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/frozen-food-market

➡️Dry Fruit Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/dry-fruit-market