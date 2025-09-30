Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in ApolloMD Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApolloMD Business Services, LLC (“ApolloMD”), a Georgia-based provider of integrated multispecialty physician and practice management services,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of an unknown number of individuals. In the incident, a cybercriminal hacker may have accessed records with personally identifiable information (“PII”) including names, addresses, dates of birth, diagnoses, provider names, dates of service, treatment information, and health insurance information. A subset of individuals also had their Social Security numbers exposed.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against ApolloMD related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from ApolloMD, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

