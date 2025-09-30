KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 30 SEPTEMBER 2025 AT 5:30 PM (EEST)





Correction: Kalmar changes its regional reporting structure and restates geographical area information based on the new regional structure





Kalmar corrects its stock exchange release published on 27 August 2025 at 1:00 PM (EEST) regarding the restated geographical area information based on the new regional structure. The attached figures (PDF and Excel) contained an error in sales and orders received, as a country was mistakenly placed in the EMEA region instead of the APAC region.





The corrected restated figures are presented in the separate PDF and Excel files attached to this release and the release is included below in its entirety.





***





As part of Kalmar’s growth strategy and in line with the Driving Excellence initiative, Kalmar has decided to change its regional reporting structure and restates geographical area information based on the new regional structure as of 1 October 2025. The new reporting geographical areas will be APAC (the Asia-Pacific), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Americas.





Kalmar has been conducting an initial review of its operating model. This initiative has focused on enhancing Kalmar’s Sales & Hosting model and advancing customer proximity and better efficiency. The Sales & Hosting model defines how sales teams are structured, relationships are managed, and how Kalmar’s offering in each region is delivered.





As a result of the review, the regions have been divided to better serve Kalmar’s customers, capture new growth opportunities, and establish more effective organisational structures. The previous geographical areas have been Europe, AMEA and Americas. Americas will continue to be reported as previously. The previous geographical areas Europe and AMEA will be organised into two new ones: EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (the Asia-Pacific). These changes are planned to take effect on 1 October 2025. Kalmar will publish the January-September 2025 interim report based on the old structure.





Kalmar now publishes restated information for sales, orders received and number of employees based on the new geographical areas for the years 2024-2025. The restated figures are presented in the separate Excel and PDF files attached to this release. This restatement has no impact on Kalmar’s total financial figures. The restated information is unaudited.





For further information, please contact:

Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697





Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachments