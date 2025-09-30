FERRARI RENEWS THE PARTNERSHIP WITH CEVA LOGISTICS

Maranello (Italy) September 30, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announces the renewal of multi-year partnership between Ferrari S.p.A., its wholly-owned Italian subsidiary, and CEVA Logistics (CEVA France SASU), a world leader in 3rd party logistics.

Under the terms of the agreement – signed today and taking effect on January 1, 2026 – CEVA Logistics will continue to support Ferrari's racing and logistic activities.

