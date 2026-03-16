FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), March 16 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RAM;CE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on December 16, 2025, as the first tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 09/03/2026 12,500 293.6464 3,670,580.00 14,613 342.1448 4,999,761.96 4,326,925.11 27,113 294.9694 7,997,505.11 10/03/2026 9,500 299.1529 2,841,952.55 8,008 349.6352 2,799,878.68 2,405,187.43 17,508 299.6996 5,247,139.98 11/03/2026 11,500 298.6283 3,434,225.45 8,788 341.3462 2,999,750.41 2,590,234.35 20,288 296.9470 6,024,459.80 12/03/2026 13,500 292.6591 3,950,897.85 7,427 336.5921 2,499,869.53 2,164,951.53 20,927 292.2468 6,115,849.38 13/03/2026 14,000 291.1642 4,076,298.80 - - - - 14,000 291.1642 4,076,298.80 61,000 294.6550 17,973,954.65 38,836 342.4467 13,299,260.58 11,487,298.41 99,836 295.0965 29,461,253.06 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such First Tranche till March 13, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 130,621,412.45 for No. 435,993 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 27,798,457.64 (Euro 23,962,106.79*) for No. 79,481 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of March 13, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 17,160,080 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.85% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.27% of the total issued share capital.

Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until March 13, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 515,474 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 154,583,519.24.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).