RedCloud to Present AI-Native Mission for Its New Operating System of Global Trade

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”) the technology business behind the RedAI intelligent trading platform, today announced that Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder Soumaya Hamzaoui will be speaking at the VTEX Connect Europe event on November 11 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Hamzaoui will outline the Company’s vision for a native-AI approach to tackle the estimated $2Tn1 global inventory gap in FMCG markets—directly equating to lost opportunity for supply chain businesses and ultimately impacting almost every consumer purchasing everyday goods in Europe and across the globe.

The presentation will introduce RedCloud’s ‘trading layer’ of products that enables digital exchange of goods in bulk quantities through TradeX program and the Red101 retailer app. Hamzaoui will then outline how RedAI’s future data and native-AI core will seek to go further to reduce the Inventory Gap across the rapidly global FMCG market—which is expected to grow from an estimated $14.6Tn2 today to an estimated $19.7Tn2 by 2033.

The Company intends to unlock increasing customer value by leveraging AWS Bedrock and NVIDIA technologies, proprietary models and the future prospect of near real-time algorithmic trading of FMCG goods. RedCloud anticipates expert ‘supply chain assistants’ acting as a virtual team of experts to support in areas like pricing, promotions, demand planning and inventory management—from manufacture to retail— and foresees a layer of value-added services unlocked through the RedAI trading layer, from payments to lending, logistics and insurance.

This ambitious strategy comes on the back of recent announcements from The Company, including more than doubling of customer numbers year-over-year in the first half of 2025; a recently announced joint venture in Saudi Arabia; a new partnership strategy for financial services; and most recently membership of the NVIDIA Connect program.

“I am very excited by our vision and the work we are doing to develop AI-native architecture serving the seamless digital exchange of FMCG goods across supply chains, and especially the work we are doing with AWS and NVIDIA,” commented Hamzaoui. “I am very happy to be speaking about our vision at this exciting event with leaders of Europe’s digital commerce industry, as we look to deliver a new operating system of global trade.”

To watch Soumaya Hamzaoui’s presentation, tickets for VTEX Connect Live can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vtex-connect-live-lisbon-2025-tickets-1435618406299.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedAI trading platform (“RedAI”), that facilitates more intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud’s Platform, retailers are empowered by data driven market insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the continued growth of the Company’s customer base, customers’ purchasing behavior and requisite needs, the Company’s ability to continue to provide distributors and retailers with adequate resources to conduct their business and the effectiveness of collected data through the RedAI Trading Platform to provide transparency and choice to supply chains. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

[1] $2Tn Inventory Gap – IHL Research

[2] $14.6Tn 2025 to $19.7Tn 2033 Global FMCG Market TAM – Cognitive Market Research



Contacts:

Investor Relations

Ryan Flanagan

Investor.relations@redcloudtechnology.com

Media Relations

James McCarthy

media@redcloudtechnology.com

