Multiple Modalities in the Oncology Market Size, Regional Growth and Trends

Ottawa, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global multiple modalities in oncology market is advancing rapidly, with revenues expected to reach hundreds of millions between 2025 and 2034. This growth is being driven by increased investments, technological innovation, and rising demand across the healthcare sector.

The growing incidence of cancer, along with its complex and varied nature, is fueling the need for multiple treatment approaches. To address this, companies and research institutions are forming strategic partnerships to develop new solutions. Artificial intelligence is also playing a larger role, helping to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment planning.

At the same time, combination therapies are being explored and adopted more widely. Regional advancements, along with the launch of new products, are further contributing to market expansion. Together, these factors are propelling the growth of the multiple modalities in oncology market.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the global multiple modalities in oncology market share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By modality type, the chemotherapy segment dominated the market in 2024.

By modality type, the immunotherapy segment is expected to be the fastest growing at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

By cancer type, the breast cancer segment dominated the market in 2024.

By cancer type, the lung cancer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By combination approach type, the chemo + immunotherapy segment dominated the market in 2024.

By combination approach type, the radiation + immunotherapy segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment dominated the global multiple modalities in oncology market in 2024.

By end user, the cancer research institutes segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

Cancer is considered a heterogeneous disease, where new therapeutic modalities like immunotherapy, advancements in surgical techniques, and targeted therapy are required to improve cancer treatment. Hence, multiple modalities in oncology involve the combination of various treatment approaches such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, surgery, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, and newer biological therapies. This combination of modalities is used to achieve complete control over cancer. Depending on the cancer molecular profile, characteristics, and stage, the combination and the sequence of these modalities are developed, where each of them has its unique roles.

What Is The Growth Potential Responsible For The Growth Of The Multiple Modalities In the Oncology Market?

The growth of the market is driven by the rising cancer incidence worldwide, which fuels the demand for more advanced and innovative treatment, which drives the growth of the market. The growing elderly population, which also contributes to the growing incidence of cancer, demands effective treatment. The increasing awareness and early detection demand, which creates a greater need for integrated treatment plans, also helps in the management of disease. The other key growth drivers are technological and scientific factors, treatment and care-focused factors, which further fuel the growth and expansion of the market.

What Are The Growing Trends Associated With The Multiple Modalities In the Oncology Market?

Integration of Multimodal Data:

Beyond just therapies, combining data from different sources (like genomics, imaging, and clinical information) allows for more comprehensive characterization of a patient's tumor and more accurate treatment decisions.



Increased Research and Investment:

The market is seeing substantial growth in deal volumes and a significant portion of oncology trials focusing on these new modalities.



Focus on Personalization:

By combining different treatment approaches, care can be tailored more precisely to individual patient needs and their specific cancer biology.



Improved Patient Experience:

Novel modalities aim to provide more personalized and precise targeting, which can lead to enhanced comfort and potential to impede disease progression compared to traditional treatments.



What Is The Growing Challenge In The Multiple Modalities In the Oncology Market?

The key challenges that hinder the growth of the market are the data integration and AI challenges like technical complexity, data alignment and quality, and computational resources, cost and funding challenges like high treatment costs, complex payer arrangements, balancing affordability and innovation, regulatory and market access challenges like regulatory complexities, supply chain hurdles, these factors limits the growth and expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate The Multiple Modalities In the Oncology Market In 2024?

North America dominated the global multiple modalities in oncology market share in 2024. North America leads the oncology market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high cancer prevalence, and strong investment in research. The region benefits from the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, clinical trial networks, and access to innovative treatments. The U.S. particularly dominates due to FDA approvals of new immunotherapies and combination regimens. Strong emphasis on precision medicine and integration of biomarkers continues to make North America a frontrunner in oncology advancements.

What Made The Asia Pacific Significantly Grow In The Multiple Modalities In the Oncology Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing market for multi-modality oncology treatments, driven by rising cancer incidence and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Countries like China, Japan, and India are increasing investments in cancer research and advanced therapies, with governments supporting screening and treatment programs. Clinical trials are increasingly being conducted in the region due to large patient pools. Asia Pacific’s evolving healthcare systems are positioning it as a significant contributor to oncology innovation.

Segmental Insights

By modality type,

The chemotherapy segment dominated the market in 2024. Chemotherapy remains one of the most widely adopted oncology treatment modalities, targeting rapidly dividing cancer cells through cytotoxic drugs. It is often used as a primary treatment, post-surgery adjuvant therapy, or in palliative care to manage tumor progression. Innovations such as targeted chemotherapy agents and improved drug delivery systems are helping to minimize toxicity and enhance patient outcomes, keeping chemotherapy a cornerstone of multi-modality cancer treatment strategies.

The immunotherapy segment is expected to be the fastest-growing at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Immunotherapy is transforming the oncology landscape by harnessing the body’s immune system to recognize and fight cancer cells. It includes checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T therapies, and cancer vaccines, which have shown strong clinical success in cancers like melanoma, breast cancer, and lung cancer. Expanding research and approvals for multiple cancer types are boosting adoption. Immunotherapy’s integration with other modalities is further strengthening its role in advancing precision medicine and personalized oncology treatments.

By cancer type,

The breast cancer segment dominated the market in 2024. Breast cancer remains one of the most researched oncology segments, with multi-modality treatments providing improved survival rates. Chemotherapy and immunotherapy are frequently used together to reduce recurrence and target resistant tumors. With growing incidence rates globally, investment in clinical trials and targeted therapies continues to expand. Hospitals and cancer research centers are integrating multi-modality approaches into standard protocols for enhanced patient management.

The lung cancer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Lung cancer is a leading cause of cancer mortality, with high demand for multi-modality treatment approaches. Chemotherapy has been a traditional first-line treatment, but immunotherapy is increasingly used, particularly for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Early detection programs and biomarker-driven therapy selection are boosting precision in lung cancer management. With ongoing clinical studies, multi-modality strategies are expected to further improve therapeutic efficacy and quality of life for patients.

By the combination approach type,

The chemo + immunotherapy segment dominated the market in 2024. The combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy is becoming a standard approach for various cancers, especially lung and breast cancer. Chemotherapy weakens tumor defenses, making cancer cells more susceptible to immune response triggered by immunotherapy. This synergy not only enhances treatment effectiveness but also reduces relapse rates. Ongoing clinical trials are evaluating such regimens for other cancer types. The growing availability of real-world data and favorable outcomes is driving the adoption of chemo-immunotherapy as a preferred treatment path in hospitals and cancer centers.

The radiation + immunotherapy segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Radiation combined with immunotherapy is gaining attention for its ability to both reduce tumor size and stimulate immune activity against cancer cells. Radiation therapy releases tumor antigens, which enhance the effectiveness of immunotherapy agents. This combination has shown promise in treating solid tumors, including head and neck and lung cancers. Research is expanding into clinical trials that explore dosing schedules and patient response. As this approach matures, it is anticipated to become a crucial component of next-generation oncology treatment regimens.

By end user,

The hospitals segment dominated the global multiple modalities in oncology market in 2024. Hospitals dominate as the primary end users of multi-modality oncology treatments, offering comprehensive facilities for chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, and surgical interventions. Multidisciplinary teams involving oncologists, radiologists, and immunologists ensure integrated treatment planning. Hospitals are also hubs for clinical trials, providing patients access to advanced therapies. Rising cancer incidence and investment in oncology infrastructure are reinforcing the hospital segment’s leading role.

The cancer research institutes segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Cancer research institutes play a pivotal role in advancing multimodal oncology treatments through innovative clinical trials and translational research. These institutes focus on developing novel combination regimens, exploring biomarkers, and testing next-generation immunotherapies. Institutes also serve as key centers for personalized medicine, tailoring treatment combinations to individual patient profiles. Their contributions significantly shape treatment guidelines and accelerate the availability of innovative cancer therapies worldwide.

Recent Developments

In June 2025, to identify the advantage of 2nd-generation androgen receptor pathway inhibitors (ARPI) in high-risk non-metastatic prostate cancer patients, a multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) model was presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting held in Chicago.

In June 2025, a new strategic initiative for developing a global consortium dedicated to advancing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in oncology, by Inka Health Corp., was announced by Onco-Innovations Limited

Multiple Modalities in Oncology Market Key Players List

Merck & Co.

Amgen

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Bristol Myers Squibb

AbbVie

Novartis

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

GSK plc



Segments Covered in The Report

By Modality Type

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Hormone Therapy

Cell & Gene Therapy

Surgical Interventions

Others (e.g., photodynamic therapy, thermal ablation)

By Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Blood Cancer (e.g., leukemia, lymphoma)

Others (e.g., pancreatic, liver, ovarian)

By the Combination Approach

Chemo + Immunotherapy

Radiation + Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy + Chemotherapy

Triple Combination Therapies

Others



By End User

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Specialty Clinics

Academic Medical Centers

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

