Airtel Business Partners with Swift Navigation to Launch India’s First Next-Gen Spatial Precision Solution Offering Centimeter-Level Accuracy

GURUGRAM, India and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airtel Business has entered into a strategic partnership with precise positioning technology leader, Swift Navigation, to launch India’s first AI/ML-powered, cloud-based positioning service, Airtel - Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service. This service will improve accuracy by up to 100x when compared to standard Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

Airtel Business’ exclusive partnership with Swift Navigation will bring Skylark together with Airtel’s pan-India resilient 4G/5G network to deliver a reliable and easily accessible centimeter-level accurate positioning service for mission-critical location-based applications for large-scale deployment.

A wide range of industries will be able to harness this high-accuracy service to power applications such as tolling, emergency response, digital mapping, construction, utilities, fleet management, and autonomous vehicles—driving innovation, efficiency, and quicker responses in services across India’s urban and rural landscapes.

Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO – Airtel Business, said: “In a country like ours, with intricate lanes and by-lanes, every centimeter makes a difference in identifying a precise location or address, especially for critical services like first responders. By partnering with Swift Navigation, we are proud to launch India’s first cloud-based, AI/ML-powered GNSS corrections service, delivering centimeter-level precision. This breakthrough technology will not only revolutionize emergency response and set new benchmarks for industrial applications but will also fast-track innovations in use cases like autonomous mobility and satellite-based toll collections.”

Holger Ippach, EVP of Product & Marketing – Swift Navigation, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Airtel to bring Skylark to India. By leveraging Airtel’s presence across IoT solutions and services, we are enabling businesses and developers across the country to seamlessly adopt precise positioning for automation and autonomy.”

The transformative possibilities of Airtel - Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service

Automotive & Transportation: Powering advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and fully autonomous vehicles, improving road safety and traffic efficiency.

Powering advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and fully autonomous vehicles, improving road safety and traffic efficiency. Mobile & Consumer Applications: Transforming navigation, ride-sharing, and fitness apps with highly accurate, real-time location data for turn-by-turn directions, exact pickup points, and reliable activity tracking on smartphones and wearables.

Smart Tolling: Implementing seamless, barrier-free or lane-level tolling without the need for extensive physical infrastructure like gantries, cameras, and readers.

Implementing seamless, barrier-free or lane-level tolling without the need for extensive physical infrastructure like gantries, cameras, and readers. Logistics & Last-Mile Delivery: Unlocking precise fleet management, route optimization, and accurate arrival time predictions with unprecedented accuracy for vehicles, drones, and delivery robots, especially in dense urban environments.

Railways: Enabling enhanced safety and efficiency of rail operations through precise train positioning and control systems.

Enabling enhanced safety and efficiency of rail operations through precise train positioning and control systems. Agriculture: Powering precision agriculture through exact positioning for automated tractors, seeders, and sprayers—empowering farmers to optimize the use of water, fertilizer, and pesticides, boosting crop yields and sustainability.





This partnership positions Airtel Business as the leader in India’s precise positioning market. The initial phase will launch a 35,000 km2 network around the National Capital Region (NCR) later this year. This network will be rolled out to other parts of the country in phases very soon after.

To read more on Airtel’s Precise Positioning offering, visit https://www.airtel.in/b2b/precise-positioning/

See it Live at Airtel booth at the India Mobile Congress from October 8–11, 2025.

ABOUT BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 600 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. The company also has its presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel’s retail portfolio includes high-speed 4G/5G mobile, Wi-Fi (FTTH+ FWA) that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, video streaming services, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, and cloud-based communication. Airtel’s digital arm – Xtelify, empowers telcos globally to leverage the power of AI, data and technology to accelerate their digital transformation and drive growth. Xtelify also offers Airtel Cloud in India enabling enterprises with a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform that guarantees secure migration, effortless scaling, lower costs and no vendor lock-ins. Within its diversified portfolio, Airtel also offers passive infrastructure services through its subsidiary Indus Tower Ltd. For more details visit www.airtel.com

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is a global technology company pioneering reliable, affordable high-accuracy satellite positioning to unlock autonomy and automation at scale. Its Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service improves the accuracy of standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), such as GPS, from several meters to a few centimeters. Skylark powers more than 10 million vehicles and devices deployed by leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, robotics companies, and IoT system integrators. Learn more about how Swift is building the infrastructure to enable a safer and more productive future at swiftnav.com

