AUGA Group, RAB reports unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2025

AUGA group, RAB announced consolidated interim unaudited 6-month results: in the face of restructuring processes, Group companies reduced crop growing, dairy and administrative costs, EBITDA grew to EUR 6.60 million

30.09.2025

Financial information

On September 30, 2025, AUGA group, RAB, legal entity code 126264360 (hereinafter – the Company) announced its unaudited financial results for the first 6 months of 2025. The Group's gross profit in the first half of 2025 amounted to EUR 2.82 million, while in the first half of 2024 it amounted to EUR 3.45 million, and the Group's EBITDA in the first half of 2025 was EUR 6.60 million, compared to EUR 6.43 million EBITDA in the first half of 2024. The Group's consolidated net loss decreased from EUR 6.87 million in the first half of 2024 to EUR 4.30 million in the first half of 2025.

During the first half of 2025, the Group's sales revenue amounted to EUR 30.77 million, which is 11% less compared to the corresponding period in 2024, when revenue reached EUR 34.67 million. Revenue was primarily driven by the Dairy segment, which expanded due to increased purchasing prices and improved milk yields. The decrease in revenue was mainly due to the Crop growing segment – during the reporting period, a smaller 2024 harvest was realized.

"While navigating the complexities of a restructuring environment, we were still able to deliver improved performance. Lower crop production and management costs provide a solid foundation for stronger results in the second half of 2025. The Dairy business – the focus of our largest planned investments and expansion – achieved record-high results. Continued cost reductions and steady progress in implementing the restructuring plan are enabling us to move confidently toward meeting our obligations to creditors,” said Kęstutis Juščius, Chairman of the Board of AUGA group.

Business segments:

The total result of the Crop growing segment, consisting of the agricultural products sale results, the change in fair value of biological assets and agricultural subsidies, in the first half of 2025 amounted to EUR 1.34 million loss compared to EUR 1.52 million in profit in the same period of 2024. The revaluation of biological assets recorded in the first half of 2025 had the greatest impact on the gross profit result of Crop production, its main component – the recorded value of crop production – minus feed crops, amounted to EUR 23.11 million, which is 36,7% lower compared to EUR 36.51 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

It is also important to mention that the cultivated areas were reduced by 6.8%, and the costs incurred to grow products on them were 22.3% lower (the segment's accumulated costs at the end of the first half of 2025 were EUR 26.93 million compared to EUR 34,67 million at the end of the first half of 2024, minus the feed crops). It is planned that the harvest of the main crops this season will be better than in the 2024 season, but the final result of the Crop growing segment will be known after the harvest and the assessment of the final production costs.

In the Dairy segment, the total amount of milk produced increased by 5% in the first half of 2025. The Group's milk yields are consistently growing due to ongoing programs aimed at improving livestock productivity. In 2025, the greatest impact on the growth of milk yields was the transition of part of the farms to conventional dairy farming – it is these farms that show the most pronounced improvement trend in their results. Due to the increased milk yield and increased production prices, the segment generated 20% more income. Meanwhile, the cost of production was reduced by 5%. Due to the abovementioned positive changes, a EUR 3.31 million in gross profit – 3.8 times higher than in the first half of 2024 – was earned.

In the Mushroom growing segment, 12% less production was grown and sold in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, however the performance of the operating segment is supported by moderately increasing prices. The overall production level decreased compared to the first half of 2024 due to two main factors: one of the long-term contractors decided to cease operations, which led to a decrease in production volumes, and the temporary production disruptions experienced in the mushroom growing segment, which led to lower yields. In the first half of 2025, the gross profit of the Mushroom growing segment amounted to EUR 0.62 million, compared to EUR 0.94 million in 2024.

In the first half of 2025, the sales revenue of the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods segment reached almost EUR 2 million, compared to EUR 1.42 million in the same period in 2024. In the first six months of this year, the segment's gross profit amounted to EUR 0.22 million, compared to EUR 0.12 million in the same period in 2024. This result was achieved despite a significant reduction in sales promotion expenses.

The Group has been consistently reducing its selling and administrative expenses since 2024 and in its controlling company's restructuring plan envisages further control of the Group's selling and administrative expenses. Accordingly, these expenses amounted to EUR 4.77 million in the first half of 2025, EUR 5.53 million in the first half of 2024, and EUR 6.6 million in the first half of 2023. This change was achieved both by reducing payroll expenses and other expense lines, although the Group is experiencing additional costs due to restructuring processes.

The attached are the consolidated unaudited interim financial information of the Group for the first half of 2025.

Contacts:

Company‘s under restructuring AUGA group, AB CFO

Kristupas Baranauskas

+370 5 233 5340

Attachment