Total voting rights

 | Source: Foresight VCT PLC Foresight VCT PLC

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
30 SEPTEMBER 2025

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 September 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 303,914,083 Ordinary Shares, which remains unchanged since the prior month.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 303,914,083. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:
Company Secretary
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group
0203 667 8100


Recommended Reading

  • September 25, 2025 11:14 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Half-year report

    FORESIGHT VCT PLCLEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46 25 SEPTEMBER 2025 UNAUDITED HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORTFOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Total net assets £215.5 million.Following...

    Read More
    Half-year report
  • August 29, 2025 11:30 ET | Source: Foresight VCT PLC
    Total voting rights

    FORESIGHT VCT PLCLEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46 Total Voting Rights29 August 2025 In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 29 August 2025, the Company's issued share capital...

    Read More
    Total voting rights