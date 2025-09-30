GL Advances Air Traffic Testing with ED-137 Emulators

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom testing solutions, addressed the press regarding their ED-137 Telephone and Radio Emulators for testing Air Traffic communication systems. These solutions are trusted globally by Air Navigation Service Providers, and manufacturers of VCS, radios, recorders, and gateways. The emulators support Air-to-Ground and Ground-to-Ground communications, providing a simple and reliable way to test interfaces as Air Traffic Communication systems move to VoIP.

GL Communications will be exhibiting at Airspace Asia Pacific from 9–11 December, 2025, in Hong Kong, China. Visitors can find the company at Stand #B18

[For illustration, refer to maps-ed137-emulators-and-analyzers]

“GL offers advanced testing solutions for Air Traffic Communications networks, enabling precise emulation and load testing of Controller Working Positions (CWPs), Ground Radio Stations (GRSs), Analog-to-IP converters, and Gateways. Fully compliant with EUROCAE ED-137, these tools evaluate performance, functionality, and timing accuracy. They also support signaling and traffic emulation for Air-to-Ground and Ground-to-Ground interfaces,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications Inc.

MAPS™ Framework and ED-137 Solutions

GL’s Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) framework emulates ED-137-compliant Radio, Telephone, and Recorder interfaces for Air Traffic Management networks. The software is hosted on Windows® and uses the PC’s network interface card to send and receive traffic. The software supports ED-137B and ED-137C (Change 1 & 2) with IPv6 compatibility. Validated with EUROCAE’s VOTER tool, these emulators guarantee compliance and reliability for testing CWP, VCS, GRS, Recorder, and Radio Gateway interfaces.

MAPS™ ED-137 Radio Emulator – Emulates both GRS and CWPs for Air-to-Ground testing. Supports Push-to-Talk, SQUELCH, SELCAL, multicast/group communications, and scales up to 500 radios. Provides SIP call flow graphs, real-time logs, impairment testing, PTT Summation modes, DSCP marking, Dynamic Delay Measurement, and Python API automation.

MAPS™ ED-137 Telephone Emulator – Tests Ground-to-Ground communications with routine, priority, instantaneous, and position monitoring calls per ED-137/2B and 2C. Supports FAA Legacy Interworking, Override Call, Voice Call handling, and advanced scenarios like Call Transfer, Meet Me, Preset Conference, and Broadcast Conference. Handles hundreds of simultaneous calls, offers SIP visualization, and supports remote automation.

Advanced Testing Capabilities

The MAPS™ ED-137 framework enables custom protocol messages, negative testing, and IP impairments such as packet loss, duplication, out-of-sequence delivery, and latency. For ED-138 service quality monitoring, it provides MOS, PESQ, POLQA, jitter, packet loss, and delay statistics. All traffic can be monitored via GL’s PacketScan™ and analyzed locally or remotely with NetSurveyorWeb™ .

Other Key Features

MAPS™ ED-137 Radio Emulator

Supports various RTP audio traffic types including real-time audio, voice file playback, and DTMF signaling

Support for user-events that can be applied dynamically on an established call (Re-Invite, PTT Priority, Signal Quality Information (SQI), CLIMAX Time Delay, Receive Traffic, Delay Compensation messages (RMM and MAM), Radio Remote Control, Impairments, Play to Speaker, RTP Audio/R2S-Keepalives

Supports multiple user profiles per node with DSCP values for signaling and voice traffic

Flexible GRS simulation – Separated (Tx/Rx) or combined

Define and include non-VoIP keying source parameters in WG67-KeyIn events

Remote operation and automation with Python APIs

MAPS™ ED-137 Telephone Emulator

Supports additional call scenarios like Call Hold, Attended Call Transfer, Unattended Call Transfer, Call Pick-Up, Preset Conference, Broadcast Conference and more

Supports hundreds of simultaneous calls and load generation can be automated completely along with traffic

Portable and easy to configure, ideal for field installation, system setup, testing, and commissioning

Supports diverse traffic actions, including playback to speaker, send/record audio files, digit/tone generation and detection

Supports IP address spoofing for each endpoint to generate call using different IP address from a single system

Remote operation and automation with Python APIs

