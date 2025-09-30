Mountain America Credit Union Continues Investing in Community with Operation Literacy

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union announces a new community investment with Operation Literacy, Utah’s leading literacy non-profit serving children and teenagers. This relationship underscores Mountain America’s ongoing commitment to education, empowerment, and community impact.

Through this investment, Mountain America will help expand three cornerstone initiatives led by Operation Literacy:

Delivering more than 2,500 free, age-appropriate books directly into the hands of children and teens who need them most. StoryCon: An annual literacy and storytelling festival that connects thousands of young readers with authors, educators, and peers.

“At Mountain America, we believe that investing in education is one of the most powerful ways we can support our communities,” said Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations and organizational communications at Mountain America Credit Union. “Operation Literacy has a proven track record of igniting a love of reading in children and teens, and we are proud to help expand their programs to reach even more young people.”

The new agreement builds on Mountain America’s long-standing focus on financial literacy, education, and community well-being. By joining forces with Operation Literacy, the credit union is expanding access to essential literacy programs that empower young readers and set them on the path to lifelong learning.

“This relationship with Mountain America Credit Union allows us to dream bigger and deliver greater impact,” said Jennifer Jenkins, CEO and co-founder of Operation Literacy. “With their support, we can place more books in more homes, bring even more students to StoryCon, and celebrate the voices of young readers through the Teen Reader Choice Awards. Together, we’re building a stronger, more literate future.”

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union, visit macu.com.

For more information about Operation Literacy, visit operationliteracy.org.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.