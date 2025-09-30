Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Correction to announcement made at 10:52 on 30 April 2025: Correction to shares issued to PDMR's

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Ian Spence - Director of Albion Crown VCT PLC 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Crown VCT PLC b) LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0002577434 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.3039 1031 £313.32 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume £313.32



e) Date of the transaction 30 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Pamela Garside - Director of Albion Crown VCT PLC 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Crown VCT PLC b) LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0002577434 b) Nature of the transaction Scheme Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.3039 2861 £869.46 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume £869.46 e) Date of the transaction 30 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

30 September 2025

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850