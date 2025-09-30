Major Wellbeing Organization Selects Aino’s SaaS Platform





Aino Health AB (publ) has signed an agreement—facilitated through its occupational health collaboration partner Työterveys Aalto Occupational Health Care —with a leading wellbeing sector organization, covering 11,000 employees. The implementation of Aino’s SaaS platform is planned to begin within 2025, aiming to enhance proactive work ability management and employee well-being across the organization.

“We are honored to support this organization in their mission to improve employee health and reduce work-related risks,” says Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health. “This partnership reflects the growing demand for data-driven solutions in the wellbeing industry.”

Through the Aino platform, the organization will gain access to:

Real-time health and productivity data

Automated early support processes

Tools for identifying root causes of health challenges

These capabilities are designed to reduce sickness absences, improve operational efficiency, and foster a culture of proactive employee support.

This agreement marks a significant step in Aino Health’s strategic expansion into the wellbeing sector and reinforces its position as a leading provider of health management solutions in Europe.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for Corporate Health Management. Our platform helps organizations reduce sickness absences, identify root causes of health challenges, and systematize proactive support for employees. For more information, please visit ainohealth.com.



