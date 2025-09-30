SmiForce and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI-powered SIEM, SOAR and SOC Services to the Public Sector

MINNEAPOLIS and RESTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmiForce and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SmiForce’s Master Government Aggregator® making the company’s fully integrated, AI-powered cybersecurity platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft represents a significant milestone for SmiForce as we continue expanding access to our AI-powered cybersecurity and data analytics solutions across the Public Sector,” said Manoj Narayanan, Director of Product Management & Channel Sales at SmiForce. “Carahsoft’s deep relationships and distribution expertise within Government, Education and Healthcare align perfectly with our mission to deliver powerful, scalable and cost-effective security outcomes. Together, we’re making it easier for agencies to modernize their IT posture, drive operational efficiency and stay ahead of emerging threats with real-time, AI-driven intelligence.”

SmiForce’s all-in-one cybersecurity platform integrates Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) services into a single cloud-based solution. SmiForce’s fully integrated AI-powered platform is production-ready on day one, allowing Public Sector IT teams to immediately launch the platform to monitor, detect, investigate and remediate threats without having to allocate additional development & cost resources or deploy complex infrastructure.

Built on a modern big data architecture enhanced by AI and machine learning, SmiForce’s platform enables high-speed data ingestion, automated correlation and continuous analysis across the entire technology stack including infrastructure, network, cloud services, endpoints, IoT devices, and more. This full-spectrum visibility ensures no blind spots, even in aging or distributed environments. Real-time monitoring, behavioral threat detection and automated alerting help reduce Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR), while built-in SOAR playbooks and XDR tools support efficient incident response with minimal manual effort. SmiForce delivers a comprehensive cybersecurity solution designed to meet the performance and scalability needs of Public Sector agencies.

“SmiForce empowers Public Sector organizations to safeguard their missions with a single, unified AI-powered cybersecurity platform that combines advanced threat detection, behavioral analytics and automated response. By delivering full visibility across all environments, proactive remediation and enterprise-grade protection at a cost-effective scale, SmiForce not only strengthens security but also reduces operational burden, minimizes false positives and ensures agencies can focus on their critical priorities without compromise,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to helping agencies modernize their security operations and respond to evolving threats with greater speed, efficiency and lower cost.”

SmiForce’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or SmiForce@carahsoft.com; or explore SmiForce’s solutions here.

About SmiForce

SmiForce Inc. is a leading technology company specializing in AI-powered cybersecurity and data analytics solutions. Our unified platform empowers organizations to protect their digital environments, detect and respond to threats in real time, and turn complex data into actionable insights.

With advanced AI, machine learning, and behavioral analytics at its core, SmiForce delivers next-generation Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) capabilities. Our solutions simplify security operations, reduce response times, and enable organizations to proactively manage evolving cyber threats—all while providing measurable efficiencies and cost savings.

Beyond cybersecurity, SmiForce’s AI-driven Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS) platform integrates and analyzes data from multiple sources, offering real-time reporting, predictive insights, and accelerated decision-making. Trusted by public sector agencies, educational institutions, and enterprises, SmiForce provides a scalable, intelligent, and user-friendly platform designed for organizations of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.smiforce.com.

Contact

PG Narayanan

Phone: 952-393-3100

pgnarayanan@smiforce.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com