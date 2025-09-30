Akuity Launches New AI Capabilities to Remediate Incidents and Improve Kubernetes Stability, Security and Scalability in Minutes

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akuity, the leader in cloud-native GitOps, today announced that it has launched major new AI capabilities that let users detect degraded states across applications, triage incidents and automate fixes on the Akuity platform in minutes. The platform provides enterprise-ready continuous delivery and promotion capabilities for Kubernetes and is built on the fundamentals of Argo CD , the third most-adopted open source project in the CNCF behind Kubernetes and OpenTelemetry.

Akuity’s customer base has increased threefold in the past 12 months; customers span every major vertical and include tech-forward innovators like CoreWeave and Thinking Machines Lab as well as the Fortune 100.

Major League Baseball Principal DevOps Engineer Michael Goodness said: "We’ve been using the Akuity platform for more than three years across thousands of applications deployed within our clusters. With Akuity’s new AI capabilities, we are able to immediately find dozens of issues, all with instant analysis and summaries, reducing guesswork for engineers. It also allows engineers to quickly resolve ongoing infrastructure issues without having to be an expert on how to deploy changes.”

theCUBE Research Application Development and Modernization Practice Lead Paul Nashawaty said: “Enterprises continue to struggle with Kubernetes complexity at scale, especially when it comes to deployment consistency, release promotion and cross-cluster visibility. Our research shows that more than 70% of organizations cite scalability and reliability as their top Kubernetes challenges, while over 60% struggle with fragmented toolchains. Akuity addresses these pain points by combining a rearchitected Argo CD for 100x scalability, a promotion layer built on Kargo to enforce safer, repeatable processes, unified dashboards that streamline monitoring across thousands of clusters and the newly launched Akuity Intelligence, which can troubleshoot and remediate issues autonomously or with a human in the loop. This GitOps-driven approach enables organizations to move beyond DIY scripting and brittle operations to a more reliable, secure and automated Kubernetes operating model.”

Companies use the Akuity platform to deploy, promote and monitor across their Kubernetes clusters leveraging GitOps best practices:

Deploy: Akuity’s advanced hybrid, agent-based model, built on a rearchitected Argo CD, is 100x more scalable than the open source project, delivers better security and enables companies to manage thousands of clusters from a single control plane

Promote: Akuity’s promotion capabilities are built on top of Kargo, an open source continuous promotion orchestration layer, removing the need for custom scripts and providing safer deployments with enforced processes and guardrails

Monitor: Akuity’s multi-cluster Kubernetes dashboards let teams view all Kubernetes resources, facilitating issue detection and troubleshooting without requiring developers to switch between different tools



Akuity co-founder and CEO and Argo CD co-creator Hong Wang said: “Developers spend a majority of their time on manual tasks, such as identifying CVEs and remediating issues. Built on the context and insights from Kubernetes clusters, Akuity’s new AI capabilities enable developers to detect, troubleshoot and remediate issues with a few clicks. Issues that may have taken days and multiple developers to resolve can now be fixed in minutes.”

The new AI capabilities build on the power of Akuity Intelligence, enabling developers to go beyond manual troubleshooting to AI-powered remediation. Developers can now leverage Akuity’s AI in the Argo CD UI they trust and:

Detect incidents as soon as workloads drift from a healthy state and remediates them quickly, reducing MTTD and MTTR

Centralize incident context with logs, events, metrics and deployment history, eliminating tool-switching

Increase autonomy with runbooks so incidents can be resolved without waking on-call engineers

Maintain team awareness with real-time Slack updates on incident status and actions taken

Provide enterprise control with approval gates, scoped permissions and full audit trails, giving organizations confidence in automation



The new release is generally available today and as a free trial.

Visit Akuity at:

[Akuity Webinar] AI-Powered GitOps: Deploy, Debug and Remediate Apps in Argo CD | October 21st at 8AM PT | Virtual

| October 21st at 8AM PT | Virtual GitHub Universe 2025 | October 28 - 29, 2025 | San Francisco

ArgoCon North America | November 10, 2025 | Atlanta

KubeCon North America | November 11 - 13, 2025 | Atlanta

AWS reInvent | December 1 - 5, 2025 | Las Vegas



About Akuity

Akuity, the leader in cloud-native GitOps, provides enterprise-ready delivery, continuous promotion and AI-powered intelligence to modernize application delivery. Founded by the original creators of Argo CD, the third most-adopted open source project in the CNCF, the Akuity team has experience running tens of thousands of applications at scale with multi-billion dollar impact. Akuity is based in Sunnyvale, CA. For more information, go to: https://akuity.io/ .

