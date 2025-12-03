GitOps Leader Akuity Launches Multi-Cloud, Multi-Environment Software Delivery Capabilities

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at AWS re:Invent, Akuity, the provider of the leading software delivery platform built by the creators of Argo CD and Kargo, announced that it has expanded its continuous delivery and promotion platform to support multi-environment, multi-target delivery. With this launch, the Akuity Platform unifies how teams promote applications and infrastructure across Kubernetes, Terraform, VMs and serverless environments.

Akuity’s customers span every major vertical, from financial services and healthcare, to tech-forward innovators like CoreWeave and Thinking Machines Lab to the Fortune 100. Akuity’s multi-environment delivery opens up new opportunities for current and future customers.

Akuity co-founder and CEO Hong Wang said: “We work with so many global organizations to support massive cloud deployments, but what we’ve seen is that most organizations need hybrid, multi-environment support. With this launch, we are now able to centralize cross-environment promotions for our existing customers and support global clients with hybrid architectures.”

Teams can now use an automated workflow, with approvals and guardrails across their environments based on GitOps principles. Akuity’s centralized promotion layer connects containerized infrastructure and serverless targets so teams can:

Run Terraform/OpenTofu steps directly in Kargo, automatically passing outputs to Argo CD or other deployment steps.

Promote safely across Kubernetes, VMs and cloud environments using consistent approval and audit policies.

Orchestrate complex multi-environment changes — for example, updating IAM roles with Terraform before deploying applications that depend on them.

Replace custom CI scripting with a declarative, GitOps-based approach for both application and infrastructure delivery.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Akuity launching major new AI capabilities that let users detect degraded states across applications, triage incidents and automate fixes on the Akuity platform in minutes: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/09/30/3158929/0/en/Akuity-Launches-New-AI-Capabilities-to-Remediate-Incidents-and-Improve-Kubernetes-Stability-Security-and-Scalability-in-Minutes.html

About Akuity

Akuity is the provider of the leading software delivery platform for enterprise-ready delivery, continuous promotion and AI-powered intelligence for industry leaders. Akuity was founded by the original creators of Argo CD and Kargo; the team has experience running tens of thousands of applications at scale with multi-billion dollar impact. Akuity is based in Sunnyvale, CA. For more information, go to: https://akuity.io/.

