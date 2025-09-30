Five Star Bank Expands to Thriving Community of Walnut Creek

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank, is pleased to announce the opening of its new full service office on September 29, 2025.

“Five Star Bank selected Walnut Creek due to its evolution into a regional commerce hub in the East Bay for financial, engineering, healthcare, and other professional services,” said Kathy Hemmenway, Executive Director, Walnut Creek Downtown Association (WCD). “With nearly 55,000 jobs (3,676 businesses citywide), the city is known for a high quality of life, entrepreneurial climate, the arts, and recreational opportunities.”

With its excellent accessibility to public transportation and the surrounding area, close proximity to San Francisco, high-level healthcare facilities and hospital systems, and bustling downtown, Walnut Creek is booming and Five Star Bank is adding to the excitement and expansion.

“Five Star Bank opened in San Francisco with a great customer-focused, concierge-like approach to business banking. When Five Star Bank selected its second location, they chose Walnut Creek due to our undeniable economic momentum and our strategic plan for the future. The opening of this location is more than a branch office, but an endorsement of our vision. In fact, the best is yet to come,” said Cindy Darling, Mayor of Walnut Creek.

The company will unveil its new 4,128-square-foot, full-service branch at The Plaza at Walnut Creek on Wednesday October 1st with an invitation-only grand opening celebration that will bring together Five Star Bank clients, media, and city officials.

“When people think of the Bay Area, cities like San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley often come to mind. Now Walnut Creek is becoming top of mind thanks to companies like Five Star Bank,” said Bob Linscheid, President and CEO of the Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce. “From our central location relative to the broader Bay Area to our incomparable community management to being a one-stop shop where residents can access everything they need, Walnut Creek is emerging as a premier destination. With businesses like Five Star Bank planting their roots here, our economy is growing, and we’re earning a reputation as the place to be.”

One-third of Five Star Bank’s Bay Area team is located in the East Bay. Five Star Bank clients in Walnut Creek already include Original Joe's, Calicraft Brewing Co., and Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar. Five Star Bank is leveraging this new business location as an opportunity to strengthen its Walnut Creek roots and fulfill community banking needs. This strategic move positions Five Star Bank - which was recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence as a Top Three Best-Performing Community Bank in the nation (for banks with assets between $3 billion to $10 billion) – to bring its concierge banking services to more customers, including local business owners and entrepreneurs in the technology, nonprofit, professional services, and construction sectors.

“At a time when local businesses are seeking trusted banking partners, there is tremendous opportunity to serve companies in and around Walnut Creek,” said DJ Kurtze, Executive Vice President/San Francisco Bay Area President at Five Star Bank. “Our new East Bay location will deepen our relationships with businesses. Our competitors do not deliver our level of service, community engagement, or personalized touch.”

“This expansion in the dynamic city of Walnut Creek puts us in the right place to build on the momentum we established in San Francisco,” said James Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer at Five Star Bank. “Now, we can bring our relationship-driven approach to banking closer to East Bay businesses and entrepreneurs. We’re excited to invest in Walnut Creek and provide trusted banking services that will empower local companies to grow and thrive.”

“WCD is thrilled to welcome Five Star Bank to the downtown business community. Their commitment to small businesses aligns with our advocacy efforts to create a business-friendly and thriving downtown for our 650+ members,” said Hemmenway. “We are confident that Five Start Bank employees and customers will enjoy their new office located at the heart of the Walnut Creek community.”

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The bank has eight branches in Northern California. For more information, visit https://www.fivestarbank.com.

