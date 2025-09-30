Illumio is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Sentinel Partner Ecosystem

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio Inc., the breach containment company, today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Sentinel partner ecosystem. Illumio was selected based on its proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“As organizations face increasingly complex threats across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, complete visibility and rapid containment have never been more important. By integrating Illumio Insights directly into Microsoft Sentinel’s data lake and security graph as well as Security Copilot, we’re empowering security teams to detect risks faster, follow attack paths with precision, and instantly isolate threats — all within their existing Microsoft workflows. This collaboration reduces alert fatigue, accelerates investigations, and delivers effective breach containment and dramatic improvements in cyber resilience. We’re proud to work closely with Microsoft to make these capabilities easier to access and deploy for organizations everywhere.” — Andrew Rubin, CEO and Founder, Illumio

“We’ve reimagined Microsoft Sentinel as an AI-ready platform, unifying security data into a single, enriched data lake that delivers graph-powered visibility and intelligent agent capabilities. This transformation positions Microsoft Sentinel as the backbone of modern defense, offering deep context, connected insights, and empowering security teams to act with precision, and stay ahead of evolving threats. This transformation is amplified by a vibrant partner ecosystem. We are grateful to our partners that use Microsoft Sentinel to create integrated solutions and make them available in the Security Store. This collaboration powers a collective defense, because after all — security is a team sport.” — Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.

Illumio is working with Microsoft product teams to shape Sentinel product development, including validation of new scenarios, feedback on product operations, and API extensibility — while also extending Sentinel’s capabilities as part of the partner ecosystem. By creating solutions such as connectors, analytics, playbooks, hunting queries, Jupyter notebook jobs, and Security Copilot agents that leverage Sentinel’s open architecture and advanced analytics, Illumio is helping make innovation accessible to customers worldwide through the Microsoft Security Store.

Microsoft Sentinel is evolving beyond its traditional role as a SIEM to also be an AI-ready platform — equipping defenders with unified security data, intelligent reasoning tools to help agents interpret data, and enriched context through graph-powered visibility. By bringing all these features together, Microsoft Sentinel now provides a scalable backbone for modern defense.

About Illumio

Illumio is the leader in ransomware and breach containment, redefining how organizations contain cyberattacks and enable operational resilience. Powered by an AI security graph, our breach containment platform identifies and contains threats across hybrid multi-cloud environments – stopping the spread of attacks before they become disasters.



Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Microsegmentation, Illumio enables Zero Trust, strengthening cyber resilience for the infrastructure, systems, and organizations that keep the world running.

