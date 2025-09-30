RelationalAI Recognized as “One to Watch” in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelationalAI , a leader in enterprise AI, has been recognized as a “One to Watch” in the AI/ML Development & Deployment category of The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026: How Marketers Become Agents of Change in an AI-Driven World , published by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company. RelationalAI’s powerful platform empowers marketing teams to activate customer data directly where it lives by quickly building and deploying AI-driven applications. Designed to meet marketing teams where their data resides within Snowflake, RelationalAI makes it simple to transform siloed customer and campaign data into actionable insights and intelligent applications.

The fourth annual edition of Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack report identifies the technologies, solutions, and platforms adopted by Snowflake customers to show how over 11,100 leading customers assessed the use of marketing technologies to determine how AI, privacy, and data gravity are continuing to accelerate the evolution of martech and adtech across 13 categories.

“CMOs are under continued pressure to deliver measurable impact and deliver faster than ever with an increasing volume of data at their fingertips,” said Molham Aref, CEO of RelationalAI. “Our platform makes it possible for marketing organizations to go beyond traditional analytics and build truly intelligent applications that drive engagement, conversion, and customer loyalty using the data they already have within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Leveraging relationships within customer data and advanced AI reasoning capabilities opens a wide variety of use cases like hyper-personalized campaigns, predictive customer journeys, and churn detection that drive faster time-to-market and improved ROI.”

In today’s world, legacy analytical tools fall short of helping marketing leaders to fully utilize their vast customer data to support responsive decision-making, personalization, and campaign optimization at scale. As a Snowflake Native App, marketing teams can scale experimentation, co-develop use cases, and rapidly iterate across marketing operations and analytics – without the need for massive data migrations or cumbersome integrations.

“RelationalAI extends the already powerful foundation of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to empower marketing teams to operationalize their critical AI initiatives,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “We’re excited to see how RelationalAI continues advancing intelligent decision-making in the marketing space.”

With RelationalAI, marketing leaders can find grounded answers to some of their most difficult questions:

“Which campaigns brought in the most high-LTV customers this quarter?”

“How should we adjust our regional budgets based on seasonal performance?”

“Which channels are most vulnerable to saturation based on current trends?”

With the growing importance of AI in the marketing technology stack, RelationalAI provides a critical bridge between data, AI, and business execution.

To learn more about The 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack, click here .

About RelationalAI

RelationalAI brings relational intelligence natively into Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. Through relational knowledge graphs, organizations can build intelligent applications and agents powered by graph, predictive, prescriptive, and rule-based reasoning—all without moving data. With RelationalAI, organizations unlock deeper insights, automate decisions, and accelerate AI adoption while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance. Whether modernizing legacy systems or building intelligent applications, RelationalAI helps enterprises move from data to decisions—right where their data lives. Learn more at Relational.ai .

