Limitless X Launches New E-Commerce Site and Multi-Channel Product Expansion to Accelerate Q4 Growth and Profitability

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: LIMX) today announced the launch of its fully upgraded, next-generation e-commerce and wellness content platform, LimitlessX.com, along with the official release of its advanced functional Gummies Collection. The company is doubling down on Q4 with an expanded product lineup, digital infrastructure, and a cross-platform strategy to deliver meaningful revenue growth, enhanced margins, and improved customer lifetime value (LTV).

“Our upgraded platform not only positions Limitless X as a product company, but as a digital wellness destination,” said Jas Mathur, Founder & CEO. “We’re building a system that converts visitors into loyal customers and maximizes revenue per user across the funnel.”

A PLATFORM BUILT FOR PERFORMANCE AND PROFITABILITY

The new LimitlessX.com represents more than a website – it’s a growth engine. Engineered for scale, personalization and performance, it includes:

A mobile-optimized storefront with AI-powered product recommendations

Integrated content education for customer trust and conversion

Smart cross-sell/upsell mechanics to increase AOV and reorder frequency

Auto-subscription flows and loyalty tracking to boost retention and LTV

Backend infrastructure designed to support multi-SKU scale and real-time analytics





OFFICIAL LAUNCH: LIMITLESS FUNCTIONAL GUMMIES

Coinciding with the website launch, the company unveiled its new Limitless Gummies Collection, addressing top performance needs through premium, science-driven formulas:

NZT-48 NAD+ Gummies – Boosts cognitive energy, memory, and cellular repair via NMN and NAD+ precursors.

– Boosts cognitive energy, memory, and cellular repair via NMN and NAD+ precursors. HYDR8 Creatine + Hydration Gummies – Combines creatine monohydrate and electrolytes for strength, hydration, and post-workout recovery.

– Combines creatine monohydrate and electrolytes for strength, hydration, and post-workout recovery. SuperShrooms Smart Focus Gummies – Features Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, and Reishi to enhance mental clarity, focus, and adaptive performance.

– Features Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, and Reishi to enhance mental clarity, focus, and adaptive performance. SuperFoods SuperGreens Blend Gummies – A daily detox and digestive support formula with spirulina, chlorella, and prebiotic fiber.

– A daily detox and digestive support formula with spirulina, chlorella, and prebiotic fiber. SuperSlim GLP-1 Boosting Gummies – Supports appetite regulation and glucose balance with berberine, chromium, and ACV.





All products are vegan, non-GMO, made in the USA, and reflect the Limitless standard of clean-label innovation. Additional celebrity signature series gummies and limited-edition drops are already in production for Q4 and early 2026.

Q4 GROWTH STRATEGY: AGGRESSIVE MULTI-CHANNEL EXECUTION

Limitless X is entering Q4 with a full-stack revenue acceleration plan that leverages:

Platform Expansion

Re-launched LimitlessX.com with full subscription, upsell, and analytics integrations

Prepping a Limitless Health+ app for on-the-go content, coaching, and bundles

Expanding fulfillment for faster D2C shipping and subscription continuity





Social Commerce Rollout

TikTok Shop + TikTok Live activation with high-converting influencer partnerships

Full catalog onboarding to Meta Shops (Facebook & Instagram)

YouTube Shopping & Shorts monetization with fitness creators





Marketplace Penetration

Integration with Amazon Seller Central and Walmart Marketplace

Onboarding onto new marketplace partners in the Q4 pipeline

Pursuing global expansion with distribution strategies focused on the UAE and India





Paid & Performance Media

Cross-platform performance marketing (Meta, Google, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat)

Focus on reducing CPA, improving ROAS, and increasing customer acquisition velocity

Enhanced segmentation for email/SMS remarketing and reactivation flows





PROJECTED Q4 SALES MOMENTUM

Limitless X anticipates a significant increase in Q4 sales driven by:

Higher SKU velocity from the new Gummies line and upcoming product drops

Improved AOV and conversion rates via platform enhancements

Upselling through bundles, signature kits, and timed promotions

Influencer-driven awareness campaigns across lifestyle, wellness, and fitness categories

Strategic retention tactics, including early-access offers, loyalty incentives, and gamified referral systems





With lower CPAs, a rising repeat customer rate, and a wider assortment of SKUs to monetize, the company is on track to generate positive EBITDA while positioning for long-term compounding LTV.





ABOUT LIMITLESS X HOLDINGS, INC.

Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: LIMX) is creating a High-Growth, Value-Driven Ecosystem built to Look Good, Feel Great, and Achieve Peak Performance across Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Community, and Brand Development. Through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, the company operates a rapidly expanding Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce Platform delivering Innovative Products and Services that drive transformation. Leveraging entry into Film, Television, and High-Performance Real Estate, Limitless X is developing Wellness-Centered Communities and Premium Lifestyle Destinations. With a strengthening Global Distribution Network, cutting-edge Digital Marketing, and powerful Strategic Partnerships, the company is positioned for aggressive International Expansion, Exceptional Customer Engagement, and Sustained Shareholder Value Creation, making Limitless X a Compelling Growth Story at the intersection of Wellness, Media, and Lifestyle Innovation.

