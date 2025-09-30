GoldenEra Development Secures Major Residential Project in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) announced today that its newly launched construction subsidiary, GoldenEra Development, has secured a major residential development project in Austin, Texas. The contract is valued at more than $750,000 and marks a strong start to the fourth quarter, showcasing the company’s ability to generate substantial revenue from its construction operations at an early stage.

The project involves the development of a large-scale residential property in one of the nation’s fastest-growing real estate markets. Austin continues to experience surging demand for housing, creating significant opportunities for builders with the expertise and capacity to deliver projects at scale.

“Starting the quarter strong with a project valued at more than $750,000 is a clear sign of the momentum we are building,” said Javier Leal, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures. “This is one line of revenue — and many more are on deck. GoldenEra was formed to execute at the highest level, and this milestone validates the trust we’ve built with our partners. It sets the tone for what’s ahead as we expand across residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.”

This residential development contract represents the beginning of a strong pipeline of opportunities for GoldenEra Development. Additional projects are currently in review, positioning the subsidiary to contribute recurring revenue and long-term value to Golden Triangle Ventures as it scales its construction division.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) is a multi-industry company pursuing ventures in Construction, Health & Beverage, and Manufacturing & Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides operational excellence, innovative solutions, and integrated strategies to drive long-term growth and sustainable value.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market conditions, execution risks, regulatory requirements, and other factors described in the Company’s public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

GoldenEra Development (@GoldenEraNews) on X

Golden Triangle Ventures (GTV_Inc) on X

Website: GoldenTriangleInc.com

Contact:

IBN Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com