Aviatrix® is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix ® today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem. Aviatrix was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

Launched to public preview in May 2025, the Aviatrix Secure Network Supervisor agent is designed to address the challenge of network downtime caused by VPN failures and misconfigurations. Secure Network Supervisor combines Aviatrix’s deep cloud visibility with the AI reasoning of Microsoft Security Copilot. It rapidly identifies root causes, streamlines remediation, and prevents small errors from becoming serious security risks. With agentless deployment across Windows, Linux, and containerized workloads, the solution delivers enterprise-grade security and operational intelligence directly within Security Copilot, helping organizations improve business continuity, reduce costs, and strengthen compliance.

The Aviatrix Secure Network Supervisor agent bolsters Aviatrix’s broader security posture, following the recent launch of the Aviatrix Cloud Native Security Fabric™ (CNSF) , built to tackle the complexities of modern cloud security. By embedding identity- and context-aware policies directly into the network, CNSF secures workload connectivity and builds scalable zero trust architectures without the legacy firewalls that slow enterprises down.

“Enterprises are looking for ways to simplify and strengthen their cloud security posture while ensuring that AI can be trusted to take real operational action,” said Willie Tejada, General Manager for CNSF at Aviatrix. “By bringing our Secure Network Supervisor to the Microsoft Security Store, we are combining Aviatrix’s deep expertise in cloud network security with Microsoft’s powerful Security Copilot platform. Together, we are giving enterprises the confidence to extend zero-trust access seamlessly across their environments.”

This launch builds on a broader aligning of efforts between Aviatrix and Microsoft that integrates Aviatrix’s CNSF platform with Microsoft Entra, Sentinel, and Security Copilot. It also opens new purchasing options for enterprises, with Aviatrix solutions available directly through the Security Store, whether bundled with SaaS subscriptions or offered as standalone licenses.

“The Microsoft Security Store is designed to simplify and strengthen how organizations approach cybersecurity,” said Dorothy Li, Corporate Vice President, Security Copilot, Ecosystem and Marketplace. “By offering a curated selection of trusted solutions and AI agents, we help Security and IT teams quickly find, purchase, and deploy technologies that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security. With simplified billing, streamlined deployment, and verified integrations, the Security Store empowers defenders to accelerate their response, improve their security posture, and focus on what matters most.”

Aviatrix is collaborating with Microsoft to help shape the development of the Microsoft Security Store, providing feedback on new features, integration experiences, and customer needs. By publishing certified solutions and AI agents that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security products, Aviatrix is making it easier for organizations to discover, purchase, and deploy trusted security technologies. Through the Security Store, Aviatrix is helping customers accelerate their security outcomes and simplify operations with solutions that are vetted, easy to deploy, and designed to work together.



The Microsoft Security Store is setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity procurement and deployment. By centralizing a wide range of security solutions and AI agents—organizations can now streamline how they discover, acquire, and operationalize advanced security technologies. With features like industry framework alignment, simplified billing, and guided deployment, the Security Store helps security teams reduce complexity, accelerate adoption, and maximize the value of their security investment.

For more information and to get started with Aviatrix Secure Network Supervisor in the Microsoft Security Store, visit https://securitystore.microsoft.com/solutions?tab=all&query=aviatrix .

