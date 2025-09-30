Correction to Previous Release: “Promeza MG Works with AETH to Support its LS25 Predicación y Migración Conference”

Santa Clarita, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VALENCIA, CA September 30, 2025 - -

Promeza MG wishes to issue the following corrections regarding an earlier release:

1. Correction of Partnership Statement: Our previous release mistakenly stated a promotional partnership between Promeza MG and Life Pacific University. The correct statement is a joint work between Promeza MG and the Asociación para la Educación Teológica Hispana (AETH), who contracted Promeza MG for marketing support. Life Pacific University is not associated with, does not endorse, nor is it affiliated with this event or either organization in any way. Its role is limited strictly to providing the venue as a rental site for the conference.

2. Correction of Sponsorship Availability: Sponsorship opportunities for the conference have been fully secured and are no longer available.

Below is the corrected release in its entirety:

Promeza MG Works with AETH to Promote LS25 Predicación y Migración Conference

Promeza MG has been contracted by the Asociación para la Educación Teológica Hispana (AETH) to provide marketing services for the LS25 Predicación y Migración Conference, a significant theological event addressing the intersection of preaching, migration, and pastoral care. The three-day bilingual conference will take place on October 9–11, 2025, at Life Pacific University in San Dimas, CA.

The conference represents a critical gathering for theologians, pastors, and community leaders to explore how faith communities can better serve migrant populations while addressing trauma with theological depth and pastoral sensitivity. Featured speakers include Dr. Alma Tinoco Ruiz, Dr. Oscar García Johnson, and Dr. Justo González, along with workshop leaders such as Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Conde-Frazier, Rev. Lori Tapia, and Dr. Marty Harris.

"This work reflects our commitment to supporting meaningful dialogue around migration and faith communities," said Betty Meza, Partnership Director at Promeza MG. "The conference addresses urgent questions facing churches today, how to honor migrant identities in preaching and how to provide pastoral care that acknowledges trauma while offering hope."

The 8th Justo and Catherine González Lecture Series will offer more than ten hours of formation through plenary sessions, thematic workshops, and ECHOTalk Dinners, designed for community dialogue. Moderator Dr. Oscar Merlo highlights that migration is not only a matter of physical movement, but also a story of identity, resilience, and faith woven throughout the biblical narrative. Participants will gain both theological insights and practical tools for ministry, while building meaningful connections with leaders committed to serving communities in motion.

"Migration is not only a social phenomenon; it is an open wound of the human spirit. Preaching must walk alongside those who suffer, console their grief, and challenge indifference. AETH believes in education as a transforming force and in preaching as a prophetic act for times such as these. That is why we prepare voices that understand, proclaim, and accompany with wisdom and compassion. Only preaching grounded in solid formation can heal, awaken, and guide in the midst of the exodus of our time," affirmed Rev. Dr. Jessica Lugo, Executive Director of AETH. "This conference seeks precisely that: to raise awareness and to provide practical tools that strengthen ministry in migration contexts."

Registration is available now through Eventbrite (LS25), with tickets starting at $65.87. Both individual and institutional registration options are available, with refunds accepted up to seven days before the event. There is a special discount for local participants; please contact info@aeth.org for more details.

This conference is part of AETH's ongoing mission to equip theologians, pastors, and leaders serving Hispanic communities, fostering intergenerational dialogue that bridges diverse perspectives while remaining rooted in practical ministry and spiritual depth.

###

