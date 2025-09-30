Lifestyle Expert Christina Daves Shares Her Top Hacks to Tailgate Like a Pro on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As football season kicks off, fans across the country are gearing up to enjoy one of America’s favorite traditions—tailgating. Lifestyle expert Christina Daves recently appeared on YourUpdateTV as part of a nationwide satellite media tour produced by D S Simon Media, where she shared her best tips for taking game day gatherings to the next level with simple, stress-free ideas for wellness and setup.

For many fans, the best part of game day happens before kickoff, when friends and family gather to celebrate with food, drinks, and plenty of team spirit. Tailgating has become a beloved American tradition that brings people together to share good times, create memories, and kick off the fall season in style.

In the YourUpdateTV interview, Christina shared with viewers her favorite ways to keep tailgates fun, stylish, and wellness-focused. She walked audiences through quick hydration hacks, convenient on-the-go nutrition, and an innovative way to bring bar-quality cocktails anywhere.

Stay Hydrated & Energized with Cira from The Vitamin Shoppe:

Game day can be a marathon, not a sprint—and staying hydrated is key. In the interview, Christina emphasized the importance of staying hydrated and energized on game day. She featured Cira Hydration and Cira Greens On-The-Go from The Vitamin Shoppe.

Cira Hydration stick packs are loaded with electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium, plus vitamin C for immune support—perfect for staying energized all day. Cira Greens add probiotics, fiber, and organic fruits and veggies to support gut health, making them a smart choice for busy weekends, tailgates, or cheering on the kids.

Convenient and easy to use, these stick packs are designed for everyday wellness wherever life takes you.

Upgrade Your Tailgating Setup with High Camp Flasks:

Tailgating is about more than just the food and drinks—it’s about the experience. Christina also showed viewers how to elevate their setup with the Firelight Flask from High Camp Flasks.

This isn’t your grandfather’s hip flask. The Firelight Flask is an all-in-one, three-piece bar set featuring a generous capacity, vacuum insulation, and two magnetically attached tumblers. Fans can batch a cocktail at home and enjoy a bar-quality pour anywhere—without lugging around coolers or plastic cups. Durable and stylish, it’s designed for sharing craft cocktails or whiskey on the go.

