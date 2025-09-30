AGILON INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Encourages Investors in Agilon Health, Inc. to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Agilon (AGL) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agilon Health, Inc. (“Agilon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:AGL) on behalf of Agilon stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Agilon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On August 4, 2025, Agilon Health, Inc. announced that its President, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Director, Steven Sell, had resigned from all positions. The Company also released its second-quarter 2025 financial results and withdrew its previously issued full-year 2025 earnings guidance. These disclosures came as a surprise to the market, and the Company’s share price fell by more than 27% in after-hours trading. The investigation focuses on whether Agilon failed to disclose information material to investors, specifically regarding the timing, circumstances, or implications of its leadership transition and guidance withdrawal, despite prior public statements, thereby potentially violating federal securities laws.



Next Steps:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

