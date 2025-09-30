Washington, D.C., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wells Fargo serves as presenting sponsor for 2025 Thurgood Marshall College Fund Leadership Institute





Wells Fargo proudly continues its enduring support as presenting sponsor of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund ’s (TMCF) Leadership Institute , the organization’s signature professional development program serving students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Wells Fargo has served in this role for more than a decade.

The 2025 Leadership Institute will take place from Oct. 1 through Oct. 4, in Washington, D.C., concluding with the 38th Anniversary Gala . More than 500 students from 44 HBCUs around the country are scheduled to attend the 25th-annual Leadership Institute. Fueled by the success of TMCF’s regional CEO Impact Now events, the Anniversary Gala returns in 2025 with a renewed focus.





“Wells Fargo has been an incredible partner for more than a decade,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “Their leadership is critical in our mission of preparing the next generation of workforce talent through leadership development. Our students deserve a pipeline to the careers that Leadership Institute connects them with.”

“Wells Fargo is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.,” said Sandra Fernandes , Executive Director and Relationship Manager between TMCF & Wells Fargo. “The Leadership Institute is more than an event—it’s a launchpad for future leaders. We’re committed to helping HBCU students access meaningful career opportunities and build pathways into society.”

Leadership Institute is a five-day event and part of a larger mission to advance pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students and intentionally diversify the future workforce within corporate America. It also provides organizations access to a talent and diverse student population while connecting participants to Fortune 500 companies and top-tier organizations.

The event is highly selective, with an acceptance rate just above 15% of applicants. The cumulative GPA of participants is 3.7. For many, launching a career is a top priority.

“My hope for the conference is to gain full-time job offers within different industries,” Riley Roberts, a senior computer science major at Alabama A&M University , said.

Brandon J. Poplar, a senior law studies major at Delaware State University , agreed.

“Leadership Institute is not just another conference. It is a pipeline,” he said. “It develops us as leaders, prepares us for the workforce and places us in direct connection with employers who are ready to hire. I am living proof of that.”

The Anniversary Gala is TMCF’s largest fundraising event, convening corporate executives, government officials and philanthropists to honor the organization’s impact in supporting HBCUs while advancing access, opportunity and economic mobility for their students. The black-tie affair includes an awards ceremony, high-profile entertainment and a celebration of TMCF scholars.

“It’s the biggest week of the year for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and we’re so excited to welcome our students, partners and supporters to the nation’s capital,” Dr. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “These events give us the opportunity to demonstrate that we are a best-in-class organization working exceptionally hard on behalf of our students and member schools .”



As always, the Anniversary Gala will honor individuals and partners, impacting societal good through mission-aligned work.

Blue Meridian Partners (Blue Meridian) and The Leonsis Family Foundation (LFF) and Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) are this year’s Anniversary Gala honorees. Jim Shelton is the chief executive officer of Blue Meridian and will receive the CEO Impact Award on behalf of the organization. Zach Leonsis is accepting on behalf of LFF and MSE, where he serves as the President of Media & New Enterprises of MSE which encompasses the Washington Capitals , the Washington Wizards and the Washington Mystics .



Award-winning actor Larenz Tate is this year’s Gala host. Tate’s cinematic career has spanned five decades, with roles in iconic films such as “Menace II Society,” “Dead Presidents,” “Love Jones,” “Crash” and “Ray.” Tate has also appeared on television in “Family Matters,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Power” and “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Three-time Grammy-nominated artist Luke James will provide entertainment. James has starred in hit TV shows and critically acclaimed films, released top albums and toured with music icons. His acting credits include “The Chi,” “Star,” “Insecure,” “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.,” “Genius: Aretha,” and “The Bobby Brown Story.” His career began as a background singer for Tyrese, which led to opening for Beyoncé's Mrs. Carter Show World Tour. His latest album is “For My People’s Time.”

Media personality Tambra Cherie, a Jackson State University alumna, will serve as the red carpet Gala host. Cherie is one of the stars of the reality show “Belle Collective,” which airs on the OWN Network.

Long-time TMCF Board of Directors member and NHL Commissioner Gary B. Bettman serves as the chair of the 38th Anniversary Gala, with TMCF board directors Toni Townes-Whitley of SAIC and Jeffrey J. Hurd of Equitable Holdings as co-chairs.

Individual tickets for the gala are $2,500, with table costs beginning at $25,000. To sponsor the event, purchase tickets or for more information, email gala@tmcf.org .

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org .