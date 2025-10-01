Appointment of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Perth, WA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- perseus mining confirms appointment of new managing director and chief executive officer

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX:PRU) is pleased to announce that Mr Craig Jones has been appointed to the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1 October 2025. The appointment follows the retirement of former Managing Director and CEO, Mr Jeff Quartermaine, on 30 September 2025, and the period of leadership transition since Mr Jones commenced in the role of CEO-Designate on 18 August 2025.

Reference is made to Perseus’s market release dated 1 August 2025 containing details of Mr Jones’s experience and remuneration package.

This market announcement was authorised for release by the Chairman of the Board of Perseus Mining Limited, Mr Rick Menell.

