SIKA ACQUIRES MORTAR COMPANY IN DENMARK AND LAYS THE FOUNDATION FOR ACCELERATED GROWTH

Sika has acquired Marlon Tørmørtel A/S, a mortar manufacturer in Denmark. The company is renowned for its strong product portfolio and its excellent customer service. The acquisition creates a growth platform for Sika in the Nordics, providing exciting opportunities for further market expansion and cross-selling with Sika’s complementary solutions.

Marlon is a family-owned, high-performing business with a strong customer-centric approach. The company specializes in the production of mortars, mainly serving contractors, concrete element manufacturers, and specialized applicators, but also reaches the market through builders’ merchants. Marlon has developed an efficient supply chain including a highly automated manufacturing facility and two warehouses, providing the basis for significant capacity expansion. The implementation of packaging made from recycled material and an EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) generating tool which provides product-specific EPDs, ensures a strong sustainability positioning.

The acquisition of Marlon will considerably expand Sika’s presence in the mortar segment and create even stronger relationships with Nordic distributors and contractors. The well-situated site will enable Sika to increase its production capacity, introduce a wider range of locally produced solutions, and drive further growth in Denmark and other Nordic countries. Shorter transport distances as well as the opportunity to consolidate warehouses and optimize capacity utilization will generate important cost efficiencies and improve customer proximity. The combination of Marlon’s and Sika’s salesforce, product range, and customer base will create numerous cross-selling opportunities.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager EMEA: “With our combined businesses and the strengthened production capacities, we will have an excellent platform to accelerate growth in Denmark and the Nordic region. The acquisition will strengthen our presence in the large mortar segment and enable us to better serve new and existing customers with complete solutions. We warmly welcome the Marlon employees to our Sika family and look forward to a successful joint future.”

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release