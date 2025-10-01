VALLOUREC SECURES A NEW ORDER WITH PETROBRAS FOR SUBMAGNÉTICO FREE FLOW®

Meudon (France), October 1st 2025 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces a new order for SUBMAGNÉTICO FREE FLOW®, its Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) solution designed to prevent inorganic scaling in production strings. This new order signed with the Brazilian operator, Petrobras, covers the production and installation of more than 30 units, to be delivered and installed in Brazil’s offshore pre-salt fields.

SUBMAGNÉTICO FREE FLOW® is a breakthrough technology that applies a magnetic field on the extracted fluid and reduces the formation of inorganic scaling on the production string. With this solution, operators are expected to achieve significant cost reduction via reduced well cleaning interventions, reduced consumption of scale inhibitors, and a significant reduction in production downtime.

Co-developed with Petrobras, SUBMAGNÉTICO FREE FLOW® has successfully passed all qualification tests, including vibration, shock and pressure tests, as well as API and ISO connection tests.

Jérôme Favre, Senior Vice President of OCTG, Services and Accessories declared: “This new order confirms the growing adoption of SUBMAGNÉTICO FREE FLOW® as a standard anti-scaling technology for offshore production. It also demonstrates Vallourec’s ability to co-develop smart, safe, and cost-effective solutions tailored to our clients’ most critical challenges.”

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

