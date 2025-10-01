LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

1 October 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 30 September 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 43,831 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 479.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 488.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 485.884671

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,915,688 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,014,742 have voting rights and 1,333,061 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 485.884671 43,831

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased



Transaction price (GBp share)



Time of transaction (UK Time)



Trading Venue



604 480.00 08:05:35 LSE 843 482.00 08:29:34 LSE 825 482.00 08:29:34 LSE 1,439 481.00 08:39:42 LSE 291 479.00 08:50:29 LSE 1,519 485.00 09:48:20 LSE 1,542 485.00 09:48:20 LSE 378 484.50 10:02:45 LSE 1,491 484.50 10:11:59 LSE 1,480 484.50 10:13:15 LSE 1,491 484.50 10:13:15 LSE 964 484.50 10:17:54 LSE 783 485.50 10:27:12 LSE 284 485.00 10:28:00 LSE 195 484.50 10:32:20 LSE 200 483.00 10:41:11 LSE 639 482.50 10:41:48 LSE 32 482.50 10:41:48 LSE 464 484.50 15:24:29 LSE 421 485.00 15:24:56 LSE 238 485.00 15:24:56 LSE 238 485.00 15:24:56 LSE 238 485.00 15:24:57 LSE 238 485.00 15:24:58 LSE 1,888 486.50 15:30:29 LSE 2,490 486.50 15:30:29 LSE 1,446 486.50 15:30:29 LSE 1,819 486.50 15:30:31 LSE 391 486.50 15:30:31 LSE 238 487.00 15:38:57 LSE 476 487.00 15:38:58 LSE 476 487.00 15:38:58 LSE 238 487.00 15:38:58 LSE 238 487.00 15:38:58 LSE 166 487.00 15:38:59 LSE 238 487.50 15:43:22 LSE 238 487.50 15:43:22 LSE 476 487.50 15:43:22 LSE 426 487.50 15:43:22 LSE 238 487.50 15:43:24 LSE 238 487.50 15:43:24 LSE 57 487.50 15:43:31 LSE 238 487.50 15:43:31 LSE 393 487.50 15:44:06 LSE 1,638 487.50 15:44:06 LSE 55 487.50 15:44:50 LSE 1,922 487.50 15:44:50 LSE 2,600 487.50 15:44:50 LSE 499 487.50 15:44:53 LSE 3 486.50 15:49:30 LSE 69 486.50 15:49:50 LSE 4 486.50 15:49:50 LSE 59 486.50 15:53:10 LSE 37 486.50 15:57:40 LSE 179 486.50 15:57:40 LSE 190 487.00 16:02:00 LSE 542 487.00 16:02:00 LSE 5,000 488.00 16:02:06 LSE 291 487.00 16:02:40 LSE 304 487.00 16:02:40 LSE 25 486.50 16:04:22 LSE 213 486.50 16:04:23 LSE 238 486.50 16:04:23 LSE 38 486.50 16:06:09 LSE 39 486.50 16:09:30 LSE 33 486.50 16:11:57 LSE 216 487.00 16:12:34 LSE 16 487.00 16:17:57 LSE 178 487.50 16:27:18 LSE 178 487.00 16:28:54 LSE 20 487.00 16:29:55 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.