ISIN NO0010751837 - FRN Tryg Forsikring A/S Subordinated Callable NOK 1,400,000,000 Bond Issue (the "Bonds") - Exercise of Ordinary Call - Key information

Key information:

Issuer: Tryg Forsikring A/S

ISIN: NO0010751837

Maturity Date: 13 November 2045

New maturity date: 13 November 2025

Settlement amount (the "Settlement Amount"): 1,017,965,56 NOK per NOK 1,000,000 nominal amount of Bonds plus Arrears of Interest (if any)

Other information:

Tryg Forsikring A/S as the Issuer has today given notice in accordance with Conditions 3.7.1 and 4.7.2 of the Terms and Conditions that, on 13 November 2025 (the "Call Date"), it will exercise the Ordinary Call for all Outstanding Bonds at the Call Price.

The amount payable by the Issuer on the Call Date in respect of each Bond will be an amount equal to the principal amount per Bond, together with accrued but unpaid interest payable thereon up to but excluding 13 November 2025 (in an amount equal to NOK 17,965,56 per NOK 1,000,000 nominal amount) and Arrears of Interest (if any). Following such Ordinary Call and settlement thereof, there will be no Bonds outstanding.

Tryg Forsikring A/S has applied to Oslo Børs ASA to deregister the listing of the Bonds on Oslo Børs. Such deregistration is expected to take place on or as soon as possible after the Call Date and the settlement of the Settlement Amount.

