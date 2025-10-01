 The Board of Directors' resolution on the issuance of convertible loans



October 1, 2025

Announcement no. 11







The Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group has decided to issue convertible loans in accordance with the authorisation in the Company's Articles of Association under item 4.3.A. The convertible loans allow Pharma Equity Group to borrow up to DKK 10,892,187. In connection with this issuance, existing convertible loans of DKK 3,157,895 issued April 1, 2025 and DKK 5,842,500 issued July 1, 2025, and a utilized credit facility of DKK 1,502,917 will be repaid.





The main terms and conditions for the convertible loans of DKK 10,892,187 are:





The Lender's right to convert the loans into shares in the Company may be exercised for a period of 30 days commencing 23 calendar months after the conclusion of the convertible loan (the "Exercise Period").

The loans bear interest at 10% p.a. and remain without repayments until the end of the Exercise Period, after which the Company must redeem the bonds including interest within 60 days, however, the Company may extend the loan period by 12 months.

The conversion will take place at a price corresponding to an amount of DKK 0.15 being converted into one new share in the Company with a nominal value of DKK 0.10

If the conversion right is not exercised, the loan and accrued interest will always be redeemed in shares calculated at the conversion price.



Upon conversion of the loans into new shares, the new shares will be issued without pre-emptive rights for the company's existing shareholders and with the same rights as the company's existing shares. The new shares will therefore be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The maximum increase of the share capital as a result of the conversion of the convertible loans is nominally DKK 13,271,072.







The remaining terms of the convertible loans will be set out in the terms and conditions of the bonds, and the Board of Directors' decision on the issuance of the convertible loan will be incorporated into the Company's Articles of Association. The company's updated articles of association will be posted on the website.







The main terms and conditions for the convertible loans of DKK 3,157,895 and DKK 5,842,500 being repaid are:







The loan is granted as a subordinated loan and is thus subordinated to the company's other creditors, except any other equivalent subordinated loan.

The lender's right to convert the loan into shares of the Company may be exercised for a period of 30 days commencing 23 calendar months after the conclusion of the convertible loan (the "Exercise Period").

The loan bears interest at 3.25% per quarter and remains without instalments until the end of the Exercise Period, after which the Company must repay the loan including interest within 60 days, however, the Company may extend the loan period by 12 months.

The company can choose to pay the loan incl. interest in shares (conversion of the promissory note).

The conversion will take place at a price corresponding to an amount of DKK 0.20 being converted into one new share in the Company with a nominal value of DKK 0.10

If the market price is lower than the conversion price, redemption may take place in shares calculated at the market price; if the market price is higher, redemption takes place in shares calculated at the conversion price.



The loans also replace a previously utilized credit facility of DKK 1,502,917.











For further information, please contact:



