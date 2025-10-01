Viasat Working with Skyrora on Upcoming Mission After UK Grants Launch License

Viasat will provide its InRange launch telemetry solution for Skyrora’s demonstration launches,

in a project supported by the European and UK Space Agencies.

Last month, Glasgow-based Skyrora became the first UK-based manufacturer to receive

a launch license, with up to 16 launches per year aimed by 2030.

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced it will provide its InRange launch telemetry service for future sub-orbital demonstration of Skyrora’s Skylark L launch vehicle.

InRange ensures a continuous flow of telemetry data during rocket flight from launch to payload deployment. Unlike traditional ground networks that can only connect when a launch vehicle is within sight, InRange uses Viasat’s L-band geostationary satellites which orbit 36,500km above the Earth. This means launch operators like Skyrora can closely monitor launch missions from launch vehicle to control center with consistent and reliable connectivity from space.

The announcement follows Skyrora’s successful UK-first ground tests of InRange, completed in October 2024 in collaboration with Viasat and CGI. In August, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted the Scottish company a license to launch and operate its sub-orbital Skylark L rocket from the SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland. Skyrora currently aims to launch as many as 16 times per year by 2030.

The project is funded by the European Space Agency (ESA) under its Boost! Commercial Space Transportation Services and Support Programme, with support from the UK Space Agency (UKSA). The first phase covered ground tests completed in 2024. Now in its second phase, the project will see further static tests of InRange before integrating the solution with Skylark L ahead of real-life launches.

Todd McDonell, President, International Government, Viasat, said: “As activity and interest in space grows, countries around the world are looking to develop their space industries and launch capabilities. We are delighted to be playing a key role on that journey within the UK space sector by supporting Skyrora with InRange. Through our satellite network, we can help make successful, reliable launches a reality.”

Volodymyr Levykin, CEO and Founder of Skyrora, said: “The InRange telemetry system reduces the likelihood of challenges around recording and transmitting the readings of launches. It could not only help save launch companies millions of pounds but also give them more flexibility by improving their visibility of telemetry data throughout the flight. Now we’re moving towards launch, this is an incredibly exciting time for the UK space sector.”

InRange is also part of NASA’s Communications Service Project, which will see the solution demonstrated onboard Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket on two future missions. Viasat is also working with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to develop InRange for Mitsubishi’s Heavy Industry’s H3 launch vehicle.

Viasat has also launched its new HaloNet portfolio, a group of comprehensive solutions designed to support the space-to-ground communication landscape — including a telemetry data relay solution to support the launch industry.

