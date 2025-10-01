OUTDOOR HOLDING COMPANY RELOCATES CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS TO ATLANTA, GA

Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Holding Company (NASDAQ: POWW/POWWP) (“Outdoors Online,” “we,” “us.” “our” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace for firearms, hunting and related products, announced that effective today, it is relocating its corporate headquarters to Atlanta, Georgia from Scottsdale, Arizona. This move is part of management’s efforts to reduce corporate overhead and control indirect costs, as the Scottsdale facility will be decommissioned.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Urvan said, “We are returning to our roots by relocating our headquarters to Atlanta, home of our GunBroker operations. This necessary action is part of my previously announced efforts to reduce redundancies, lower indirect costs, and improve corporate efficiencies as we strive to grow Adjusted EBITDA over the next 12-18 months. Relocating our headquarters to the primary operating site will improve cultural cohesion while lowering our corporate costs. This is another step in sharpening our focus to remain the largest pure-play online marketplace for firearms and outdoor enthusiasts.”

The headquarters relocation will result in a modest headcount reduction, but no relocation expenses as remaining Arizona-based team members will shift to working remotely.

About Outdoor Holding Company

With its corporate offices now headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Outdoor Holding Company is a publicly traded corporation that owns and operates subsidiaries serving outdoor enthusiasts, including GunBroker.

About GunBroker

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, the GunBroker.com site is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker promotes responsible ownership of firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com .

