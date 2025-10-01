RetinalGenix Technologies and RGEN Clinical Genotyping Laboratory Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Early Detection of Neurodegenerative, Systemic, and Retinal Diseases

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. and HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGenix Technologies Inc. OTCQB:RTGN (“RetinalGenix” or the “Company”), a pioneering developmental-stage company focused on ophthalmic screening, monitoring, pharmacogenetic mapping, and repurposed drug development for early detection and treatment of eye and systemic diseases, and RGEN Inc., a leader in genetic research and innovation (“RGEN”), today announced a strategic partnership to deliver game-changing advancements in the early detection and risk prediction of Advance Early Detection of Neurodegenerative, Systemic, and Retinal Diseases.

By integrating advanced retinal imaging with clinical-grade DNA genotyping, the two organizations aim to accelerate the development of predictive models and facilitate population-level screening for conditions such as Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Glaucoma, Diabetic Retinopathy, Complex Dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease.

This collaboration leverages RetinalGenix’s proprietary high-resolution retinal imaging platform alongside RGEN’s CLIA-certified, high-throughput DNA testing capabilities. The dual-pronged diagnostic model aims to capture both phenotypic retinal changes and clinically relevant DNA variants, providing clinicians with actionable insights for early intervention and personalized treatment.

The partnership is believed to represent a major step forward in the field of predictive, preventive, and personalized medicine (PPPM). By combining retinal imaging and DNA testing, the collaboration offers a unique and powerful method for early detection of some of the most impactful chronic systemic and ocular diseases affecting aging populations. This integrated approach holds promise not only for improving patient outcomes but also for reducing the long-term burden on healthcare systems through earlier intervention and disease management.

Key objectives of the partnership include:

Integrating retinal imaging and genotypic data to develop predictive models for disease risk.

Identifying novel genetic biomarkers and phenotypic indicators linked to neurodegenerative, systemic and retinal diseases.

Delivering clinically actionable insights for prevention and personalized care.

Deploying a scalable, population-based screening platform for chronic diseases.

“Our collaboration allows us to harness the synergies of precision retinal imaging and state-of-the-art genetic analysis,” said Jerry Katzman, MD CEO of RetinalGenix Technologies. “This integrated approach aims to redefine how chronic and ocular diseases are detected and managed in at-risk populations.”

“The combination of RGEN’s clinical-grade genotyping and RetinalGenix’s advanced imaging brings new possibilities for both research and clinical care,” added Jaime Raijman, CEO & Co-founder of RGEN. “Together, we are paving the way for predictive, preventive, and personalized medicine.”

RetinalGenix’s next steps are expected to include the commercial deployment of a combined screening tool in primary care offices, clinics, remote and home monitoring locations and ophthalmology settings, partnerships with healthcare payers to support preventative care coverage, and future expansion of the platform to other age-related and neurodegenerative conditions.

About RetinalGenix Technologies Inc.

RetinalGenix is an ophthalmic research and development company seeking to revolutionize early disease detection and improve patient outcomes across multiple disease areas by integrating genetic screening, advanced imaging, and therapeutic development. Its proprietary High-Resolution Retinal Imaging and RetinalGenix DNA/RNA/GPS Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ technologies are designed to help prevent blindness by detecting initial physiological changes that could indicate future ocular and systemic diseases affecting neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, and metabolic systems, as well as diabetic conditions, Alzheimer’s disease, Complex Dementia, and Parkinson’s disease. RetinalGenix is also developing therapeutic drugs for dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) and Alzheimer’s disease/dementia.

About RGEN Inc.

RGEN Inc. is a leading innovator in genetic research and testing, providing advanced genomic solutions across clinical, forensic, and consumer applications. Through its CLIA-certified laboratories, RGEN delivers whole genome sequencing, targeted panels, and epigenetic testing with a focus on precision, accuracy, and rapid turnaround. The company’s expertise supports healthcare providers, research institutions, and population-level initiatives seeking to unlock actionable insights into hereditary risk, disease prevention, and personalized wellness.

