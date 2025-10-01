Nscale Announces $433 Million Pre-Series C SAFE, Building on Historic $1.1B Series B Momentum

LONDON, UK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pre-Series C SAFE financing backed by Blue Owl, Dell, NVIDIA, and Nokia, along with other existing Series B and new investors

The Pre-Series C SAFE closes just days after Nscale’s landmark $1.1 billion Series B, underscoring global investor conviction in its mission to deliver large-scale AI infrastructure

Nscale, the hyperscaler engineered for AI, today announced the closing of a $433 million Pre-Series C SAFE, reinforcing commercial momentum and significant investor support following its recent $1.1 billion Series B. Backed by key investors such as Blue Owl Managed Funds, Dell, NVIDIA and Nokia, along with other existing Series B and new investors, the funding underscores confidence in Nscale’s execution and growth.

The close of the Pre-Series C SAFE comes only days after Nscale announced the largest Series B funding round in European history, raising $1.1 billion.

“We’re overwhelmed by the interest we’ve received. It’s incredible to see the passion and confidence we have in Nscale is matched by key investors,” said Josh Payne, CEO and founder of Nscale. “This commitment to participating in our pre-Series C SAFE, just days after the close of our Series B funding, represents a powerful endorsement of our vision to deliver sovereign, scalable infrastructure for the AI era.”

Headquartered in the U.K. and operating globally, Nscale is an AI-native infrastructure platform providing vertically integrated computer, networking, storage, managed software and AI services delivered in Nscale-owned and collocated data centers.

With a track record spanning over 50 data centers, advanced supercomputing platforms, major technology agreements and multi-billion-dollar infrastructure growth, Nscale’s leadership team combines deep executional expertise with one of the world’s largest GPU pipelines to deliver AI infrastructure at global scale.

About Nscale

Nscale is the global hyperscaler engineered for enterprise-grade AI infrastructure, delivering compute to the generative AI market at scale. Through its fully vertically integrated suite of AI solutions and GW+ greenfield data centers across the globe, Nscale enables customers to run efficient and scalable AI training, fine-tuning and inferencing workloads.

