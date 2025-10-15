Nscale Contracts Approximately 200,000 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs with Microsoft to Deliver NVIDIA AI Infrastructure Across Europe and the U.S.

London, UK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The deal will see Microsoft and Nscale contract across four countries and two continents as part of a large-scale AI Infrastructure rollout

The agreement will be delivered through Nscale’s owned operations and Nscale’s joint venture with Aker ASA

Expands and reaffirms the existing plans between Nscale and Microsoft to deliver the UK’s largest AI supercomputer

09:00 BST 15th October 2025 - Nscale today announced it has signed an expanded deal with Microsoft to approximately 200,000 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs of hyperscale NVIDIA AI infrastructure across Europe and the U.S. in one of the largest AI infrastructure contracts ever signed. This work is in collaboration with Dell Technologies.

Headquartered in Europe and operating globally, Nscale is a vertically integrated AI cloud provider with owned and colocated data centres, GPU clusters, orchestration and AI services. By meeting the surging enterprise demand for GPUs – the engines driving artificial intelligence – Nscale is building advanced AI infrastructure platforms to provide customers the technology they need for future advancements.

“Nscale is proud to partner with Microsoft on this historic AI infrastructure contract,” said Josh Payne, founder and CEO of Nscale. “This agreement confirms Nscale’s place as a partner of choice for the world’s most important technology leaders. Few companies are equipped to deliver GPU deployments at this scale, but we have the experience and have built the global pipeline to do so. The pace with which we have expanded our capacity demonstrates both our readiness and our commitment to efficiency, sustainability and providing our customers with the most advanced technology available. It’s a clear signal that Nscale is setting a new standard for how the next wave of AI infrastructure will be delivered.”

“Together with Nscale, Microsoft is delivering cutting-edge AI infrastructure for our customers”, said Jon Tinter, President, Business Development and Ventures, at Microsoft. “Our agreement, announced today, demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that our products are available globally with sustainability and scalability in mind. Nscale is an ideal partner for this mission, given its deep expertise in providing AI infrastructure services at scale.”

Nscale will deliver approximately 104,000 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs in a ~240MW hyperscale AI campus in Texas, supporting the phased delivery of NVIDIA AI infrastructure services to Microsoft from Q3 2026. The site is leased from Ionic Digital, and Nscale plans to scale its footprint to 1.2GW over time, with Microsoft holding an option on a second phase of 700MW starting in late 2027.

From Q1 2026, Nscale will deliver approximately 12,600 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs at the Start Campus data centre in Sines, Portugal. This multi-year agreement will see Nscale deliver NVIDIA AI infrastructure services to Microsoft while providing European customers with sovereign AI solutions within the EU.

This deal builds on plans announced by Nscale and Microsoft in September to deliver the UK’s largest NVIDIA AI supercomputer at Nscale’s Loughton AI Campus. The 50MW facility, scalable to 90MW, will house approximately 23,000 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs from Q1 2027 to power Microsoft Azure services.

This builds on the recent announcement that the Aker-Nscale Joint Venture signed a multi-year agreement to deliver approximately 52,000 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs to Microsoft from its hyperscale AI campus in Narvik, Norway.

Today’s announcement further strengthens the UK-US Tech Partnership, established during last month’s U.S. Presidential state visit to the UK, and we look forward to future milestones that will continue to build on this collaboration.

Nscale is a European headquartered global hyperscaler engineered for sovereign-grade AI infrastructure, delivering compute to the generative AI market at scale. Through its fully vertically integrated suite of AI solutions and GW+ greenfield data centres across Europe and North America, Nscale enables customers to run efficient and scalable AI training, fine-tuning, and inferencing workloads.

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

