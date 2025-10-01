AMG and Brown Brothers Harriman Announce Strategic Collaboration

BBH and AMG to Partner in Developing New Products for the U.S. Wealth Marketplace, Leveraging BBH’s Industry-Leading Structured and Alternative Credit Expertise and AMG’s Proven Product Development and Distribution Capabilities

Strategic collaboration to meet the growing demand for structured and alternative credit solutions in the U.S. Wealth market, leveraging BBH’s industry-leading investment expertise and AMG’s proven strategic capabilities

Through new suite of investment solutions, clients will benefit from BBH’s excellent investment track record and AMG’s product development expertise, distribution resources, and seed capital to fund the launch of innovative strategies

Collaboration broadens AMG’s exposure to secular growth areas and further enhances its position as a leading sponsor of alternative strategies for the U.S. wealth market

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMG, a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally, and Brown Brothers Harriman (“BBH"), a privately held 200-plus-year-old global financial services firm, today announced a strategic collaboration to expand the reach of BBH’s suite of structured and alternative credit investment strategies into the U.S. wealth marketplace through AMG’s proven strategic capabilities.

As part of this strategic collaboration, BBH formed a new subsidiary, BBH Credit Partners, to house its taxable fixed income and structured credit business. AMG will provide seed capital for a set of new structured and alternative credit products advised by BBH Credit Partners, and, to enhance alignment, AMG will make a minority investment in BBH Credit Partners. BBH will continue to be solely owned and operated by its 38 general partners, and AMG’s ownership will be limited to a minority interest in the BBH Credit Partners subsidiary.

This collaboration will leverage strengths of both firms, including BBH’s leading $55 billion taxable fixed income franchise, particularly its differentiated structured credit platform, and AMG’s proven strategic capabilities, including deep product development expertise, distribution resources, and seed capital. Through the newly created BBH Credit Partners subsidiary, BBH and AMG will launch a series of innovative structured and alternative credit solutions to meet the evolving needs of U.S. wealth clients and their advisors. These new product offerings will broaden access to BBH Credit Partners’ proven investment capabilities for the U.S. wealth market, complementing BBH’s strong institutional presence globally. BBH and AMG will collaborate in exclusively offering the new structured and alternative credit solutions to the U.S. wealth marketplace.

“BBH has always had a culture of investment excellence, and this collaboration is an ​important milestone in the expansion of our taxable fixed income franchise, with the development of new investment strategies and the delivery of those strategies to the broader U.S. wealth market,” said Jeffrey Meskin, Partner and Head of Capital Partners at BBH. “With AMG’s expertise in strategic product development and distribution, BBH Credit Partners will be uniquely positioned to expand its strong presence in the institutional market into growth in the complementary U.S. wealth market. This partnership will accelerate the creation of innovative, market-leading structured and alternative credit solutions that align with our clients’ needs and those of the broader wealth channel.”

“We are pleased to partner with BBH Credit Partners in launching a series of innovative structured and alternative credit solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients in the U.S. wealth channel,” said Thomas M. Wojcik, President and Chief Operating Officer of AMG. “This collaboration will bring together our firms’ complementary strengths, including AMG’s proven product development and distribution capabilities and BBH Credit Partners’ long-tenured investment expertise, to expand access to BBH’s industry-leading credit strategies into the rapidly growing U.S. wealth marketplace; it will also enhance AMG’s position as a leading sponsor of alternative strategies for the U.S. wealth market.”

AMG’s investment is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions; terms were not disclosed.

About AMG

AMG (NYSE: AMG) is a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally. AMG’s strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. Through its distinctive approach, AMG magnifies its Affiliates' existing advantages and actively supports their independence and ownership culture. As of June 30, 2025, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $771 billion across a diverse range of private markets, liquid alternative, and differentiated long-only investment strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

About Brown Brothers Harriman & Co

BBH is a global financial services firm founded in 1818 that has a 200-year track record helping clients innovate and navigate complex financial markets. As a private partnership, BBH is uniquely built to put clients first and create success that lasts. BBH’s 6,000 employees across the firm’s 18 offices serve clients through two focused business lines: Investor Services – offering innovative operating model solutions and asset servicing in 90 markets; and Capital Partners – offering multi-family office services, investment management, private equity, corporate advisory, and banking.

