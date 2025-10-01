Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation Unites Patients and Advocates to Hike New Hampshire’s White Mountains to Accelerate a Cure for Multiple Myeloma

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation® (MMRF®) today announced that a team of hikers, including multiple myeloma patients and advocates, will take on the rugged trails of New Hampshire’s White Mountains as part of the Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma® (MM4MM) program. Sponsored by GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK), the trek aims to raise awareness of multiple myeloma and generate critical funds to accelerate a cure for multiple myeloma. The hike will take place October 5 – 9, 2025.

“Now in its ninth year, MM4MM has made tremendous progress and united hundreds of patients, caregivers, and supporters to raise funds that go directly to advancing our mission of accelerating a cure for each and every multiple myeloma patient,” said Michael Andreini, President and CEO of the MMRF. “The team trekking the White Mountains reflects the resilience, strength, and unity of this community. Together with our sponsor GSK, we are moving mountains – both literally and figuratively – in pursuit of a cure.”

The White Mountains of New Hampshire, renowned for their rocky summits, alpine ridges, and breathtaking panoramas, will serve as both backdrop and inspiration for this five-day challenge. Since its inception in 2016, MM4MM has united over 300 participants and raised over $6.5 million to accelerate the development of new therapies and deliver hope to the myeloma community. For more information about the event, hikers, and other MM4MM programs, please visit the MM4MM webpage .

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells that develops in bone marrow. It is the second most common blood cancer in the U.S., with 35,750 new cases and 12,590 deaths estimated to occur this year. New agents and therapies have resulted in better outcomes, but most multiple myeloma patients eventually relapse.

About the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF)

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is the largest nonprofit in the world solely focused on accelerating a cure for each and every multiple myeloma patient. We drive the development and delivery of next-generation therapies, leverage data to identify optimal and more personalized treatment approaches, and empower myeloma patients and the broader community with information and resources to extend their lives. Central to our mission is our commitment to advancing health equity so that all myeloma patients can benefit from the scientific and clinical advances we pursue. Since our inception, the MMRF has raised over $600 million for research, opened nearly 100 clinical trials, and helped bring 15+ FDA-approved therapies to market, which have tripled the life expectancy of myeloma patients. To learn more, visit www.themmrf.org .