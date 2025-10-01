Uber Freight Appoints D'Andrae Larry as Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Unified Commercial Organization

CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Freight today announced the appointment of D’Andrae Larry as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Larry will lead a realigned commercial organization focused on building streamlined, comprehensive logistics solutions that meet evolving customer needs to drive accelerated growth.

“My top priority is to align our leadership and business structure with our strategic goals – that requires getting high-performers in the right seats,” said Rebecca Tinucci, CEO of Uber Freight. “These deliberate steps, paired with relentless customer focus and flawless execution, are crucial to building a commercial engine to power our future growth. D'Andrae's proven leadership will be critical to our success, not only for his ability to drive commercial results but also for his track record of delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

Larry's leadership has been a key factor in the success of Uber Freight’s intermodal unit, driving growth that surpassed the market by 4x. He brings 28 years of industry experience, including senior leadership roles at Norfolk Southern Corporation and BNSF Railroad. A seasoned expert in creating scalable, customer-centric strategies, Larry is the ideal choice to guide the new commercial organization and meet Uber Freight's ambitious growth targets.

The new commercial organization will provide a smoother, more connected customer experience and offer expert guidance to unlock higher value for customers. This strategic rebuild is a company-wide effort that began with the recent alignment of Product, Engineering, and Design under CTO, Val Marchevsky. Under D’Andrae’s leadership, the Commercial organization will undertake a significant structural realignment, create new areas of responsibility and consolidate previously disparate functions. Key to this new focus is the introduction of Solutions Architects and Network Planning teams, which will serve as domain experts to review a customer's entire supply chain network and needs, ensuring they receive the best service and most cost-effective logistics options.

“Logistics today is far too complex for one-size-fits-all solutions. Shippers need a true partner who understands their unique business and can tailor solutions to their specific challenges,” said D’Andrae Larry, CCO of Uber Freight. “I’m confident that with the integration of our expert Solutions Architects and the power of our technology platform, we can offer smarter, more integrated solutions that deliver unmatched value and capture significant market share.”