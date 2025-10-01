XRP Tundra Confirms Phase 4 Presale Bonuses and Free Governance Token Allocation





LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra has confirmed the continuation of its presale in Phase 4, pricing TUNDRA-S at $0.068 with a 16% bonus and free allocations of TUNDRA-X valued at $0.034. Launch values are already fixed at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, giving participants a clear view of potential multiples ahead of listing.

The announcement comes as projects within the XRP ecosystem draw fresh attention, with XRP itself trading near $3.00 and maintaining steady forecasts. While exchange-traded fund (ETF) approvals are shaping longer-term expectations, XRP Tundra’s presale introduces a structured token model with defined launch valuations and liquidity safeguards.

Phase 4 Presale Details

XRP Tundra’s presale offers participants two assets through a single entry point:

TUNDRA-S – issued on Solana, structured as a utility token with DeFi applications.

– issued on Solana, structured as a utility token with DeFi applications. TUNDRA-X – launched on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), designed for governance and reserve functions.

In Phase 4, buyers purchase TUNDRA-S at $0.068, receive a 16% token bonus, and free allocations of TUNDRA-X at $0.034. In total, 40,000,000 TUNDRA-S and 80,000,000 TUNDRA-X are allocated for presale distribution.

With launch values fixed, the model provides clarity for participants. Based on current pricing, the gap between presale entry and listing translates to potential returns of approximately 2400% for TUNDRA-S alone.

Liquidity Safeguards with DAMM V2

XRP Tundra integrates Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools to help stabilize trading during launch and manage volatility. These pools apply dynamic fees that begin at up to 50% and gradually taper over time. By discouraging early selling and automated trading activity, the model is designed to reduce immediate price swings in the open market.

Liquidity positions in DAMM V2 are recorded as NFTs, allowing participants to manage holdings flexibly while retaining transparency. In addition, permanent lock mechanisms are built into the system, ensuring a baseline of liquidity and depth across trading pairs.

This approach reflects a growing trend in decentralized finance to apply structured controls at launch, offering a level of protection against disruptive trading patterns often seen in early market phases.

Oversight and Verification

Transparency has been emphasized throughout XRP Tundra’s presale. The project has undergone smart contract auditsby Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins , with each review confirming the integrity of token mechanics and liquidity functions.

The founding team has also completed Know Your Customer (KYC) verification with Vital Block , providing an additional measure of accountability. These disclosures are published to strengthen investor confidence and distinguish XRP Tundra from less transparent presale models.

Independent commentary has noted the degree of disclosure as unusual for a presale. Analysts, including Crypto Sister, have observed that the fixed launch pricing combined with the dual-token allocation framework provides a level of clarity not commonly seen in early-stage offerings.

Market Context

XRP continues to trade near $3.00, with analyst projections suggesting potential growth to $5–$10 in the medium termshould ETF approvals continue to expand institutional adoption. The inclusion of XRP in the U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve earlier this year further cemented its role in broader financial conversations.

Against this backdrop, XRP Tundra positions itself as a complementary project within the XRP ecosystem, leveraging both Solana and XRPL to deliver cross-chain functionality. With TUNDRA-S structured for utility on Solana and TUNDRA-X designed for governance on XRPL, the model aims to appeal to both communities while aligning with broader trends in multi-chain interoperability.

Governance and Future Roadmap

A defining element of XRP Tundra is its dual-token model, which separates utility and governance into distinct instruments. TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL, will enable token holders to participate in governance decisions once deployed.

Future plans also include the introduction of GlacierChain, a decentralized finance (DeFi) layer for XRP that will incorporate lending, automated market makers, and derivatives. By focusing on governance, liquidity frameworks, and multi-chain design, XRP Tundra is laying the groundwork for broader functionality beyond the presale stage.

Official Statement

“By combining fixed launch values, dual-token distribution, and DAMM V2 liquidity protections, we are designing a presale that prioritizes clarity and stability,” the XRP Tundra team said in a statement. “These structures are intended to create a more reliable environment for participants while positioning the project for long-term growth within the XRP ecosystem.”

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain project designed to expand XRP’s role in digital finance. The platform introduces a dual-token structure linking XRPL and Solana, integrates DAMM V2 liquidity protections, and publishes third-party audits to ensure transparency. Development plans include the rollout of GlacierChain, a DeFi layer for XRP with lending, automated market makers, and derivatives.

